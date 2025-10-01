Refreshed ‘Oasis by ADNOC’ to feature elevated food and beverage options

ADNOC Distribution has relaunched its ADNOC Oasis convenience brand. Unveiled on Tuesday as ‘Oasis by ADNOC,’ the new-look stores that accompany the many company fuel pumps will now feature a premium ‘On-the-Gourmet’ concept.

The refreshed identity modernises the Oasis brand, and central to this update is the introduction of the ‘On-the-Gourmet’ concept.

The stores are now designed to meet the rising demand for premium, on-the-go food and beverage offerings from customers.

By blending high quality with speed and convenience, the concept aims to reinforce the outlets’ position as the UAE’s go-to destination for accessible gourmet dining.

Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, commented: “ADNOC Oasis has been a firm fixture in the communities we have served for decades.

“With the launch of ‘Oasis by ADNOC,’ we are refining what we do best – delivering quality, variety, and accessibility – while staying true to our Emirati identity. This refreshed identity reflects a renewed promise to create welcoming spaces for the moments that connect people.”

ADNOC Oasis serves millions of customers annually across its expanding network of 379 locations in the UAE, as well as in Egypt and Saudi Arabia. As the UAE’s largest locally grown specialty coffee chain by footprint, it is renowned for its high-quality, on-the-go experience, earning top marks from customers. In a recent survey, its coffee received 81 per cent rating.

The updated menu features an expanded beverage selection, including revamped Barista coffee blends, ceremonial-grade matcha, and protein shakes, alongside new food options such as healthy wraps, fresh salads, and gourmet sandwiches. Signature favourites like gourmet hotdogs and artisanal pizza remain, offering something for every taste.

Reflecting its commitment to local talent and industry, ‘Oasis by ADNOC’ also champions Emirati entrepreneurs by featuring UAE-made products, locally sourced ingredients, and homegrown F&B brands across its stores.

Apart from a refreshed brand identity, the relaunch will reinforce the company’s commitment to quality, innovation, and elevated customer experience.

The brand refresh comes amid strong momentum in ADNOC Distribution’s non-fuel retail (NFR) business. In the first half of 2025, NFR gross profit increased by 15 per cent, daily non-fuel transactions rose by 11 per cent, and convenience store gross profit grew by 21 per cent, driven by higher transaction volumes, improved conversion rates, and an expanded product range.

The launch is aligned with the company’s 2024–2028 growth strategy, which aims to grow non-fuel transactions by 50 per cent and position ADNOC service stations as top-tier convenience destinations.