UAE University wins US patent for CO2 battery that turns emissions into clean energy

The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has been granted a new US patent for an invention titled Metal-Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Battery Cell, marking a major step forward in green battery innovation and clean energy technologies .

The patent introduces a zero-gap flow-type metal-CO2 battery cell designed to convert carbon dioxide gas into electrical energy and valuable chemical products such as formate and hydrocarbons.

The breakthrough aims to tackle global environmental challenges caused by carbon emissions by delivering a highly efficient battery system with superior energy conversion performance — surpassing the power density and current levels of conventional batteries.

UAE university patent

Professor Dr Ali Al Marzouqi, Dean of the College of Graduate Studies at UAEU, said: “The new cell offers a practical solution to carbon pollution by combining high efficiency with environmental sustainability.

“This invention opens new horizons for utilising carbon dioxide in energy production and places UAEU at the forefront of global leadership in clean energy technologies.”

Dr Muhammad Kashif Aslam, one of the lead inventors, said: “This invention represents a breakthrough in battery technology. We successfully developed a cell that uses carbon dioxide as a reactive source, contributing to emission reduction and its conversion into sustainable clean energy.

“This technology enhances the potential transition towards a green, innovation-driven economy.”

The achievement reinforces UAEU’s role in advancing innovative research that supports the UAE’s long-term vision for sustainability and carbon neutrality, while positioning the university as a leader in academic and scientific innovation both regionally and globally.