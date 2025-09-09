UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Plant completes first year of full operations with four reactors

The UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant , which has generated more than 120 terawatt-hours (TWh) – equivalent to the annual power demand of New York City – since Unit 1 began operations in December 2018, and Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) have marked one year of full operations with the plant’s four reactors.

The four reactor units are providing 25 per cent of the UAE’s electricity needs and significantly advancing the nation’s clean energy transition.

Over the past 12 months, Barakah has delivered 40 TWh of clean electricity and powered the nation’s industries and homes reliably.

Over the past five years, the UAE has added more clean electricity per capita than any other country in the world, 75 per cent of which has been produced by the Barakah Plant.

Construction of the Barakah Plant began in July 2012. Construction of Unit 4 started in 2015. It became the world’s largest nuclear energy construction site with four identical reactors being safely constructed simultaneously on one site. The construction of Unit 4 was completed in December 2023 and operations began in September 2024.

Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, commented: “One year into full operations, Barakah Plant is delivering on its promise – clean, dependable power, around the clock. The achievement is thanks to a long-term vision, sustained investment, and a focus on execution at every stage.

“We’re incredibly proud of what Barakah represents for the UAE and for the global nuclear sector, and we are now leveraging this expertise through international partnerships to help other nations and companies realise the pivotal role of civil nuclear energy in meeting the growing electricity demand.”

Barakah development is recognised globally as one of the most efficient new nuclear builds in recent history, with 40 per cent reduction in cost, time and labour between the completion of Units 1 and 4. It has demonstrated that large-scale civil nuclear projects can be delivered safely, efficiently and transparently. The plant has provided a new global case study for new-build nuclear energy plant with just 7.9 years of average delivery time for each unit.

In addition to generating enough clean electricity to power 574,000 UAE homes, Barakah has contributed significantly to the UAE’s energy transition, preventing 22.4 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. More than 58 million metric tonnes of carbon emissions have been avoided since the start of operations of Unit 1. This is equivalent to removing around 12 million cars from the road for a full year.

Barakah is also playing a key role in helping UAE companies decarbonise. Nearly 85 per cent of Abu Dhabi’s Clean Energy Certificates are backed by Barakah’s output, which companies like ADNOC, EMSTEEL, and EGA purchase to certify their products as low-carbon.

The Barakah Plant was delivered in partnership with Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), under the oversight of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) and in line with the highest international standards set by the IAEA and WANO.