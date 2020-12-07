$50m deal struck as fitness brand eyes major expansion in Saudi Arabia

The exclusive agreement also includes at least 70 new openings planned by the company for the kingdom over the next five years.

Justin Musgrove, CEO of Leejam Sports Company, owner of operator of Fitness Time Clubs, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Technogym in what we consider to be the very best in fitness equipment and technology. Fitness Time sets a new benchmark for quality and value, with its mission to be the best and favourite health club chain in the region.”

With more than 2,600 employees and 138 facilities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Fitness Time is the largest health club chain in the Middle East. While Technogym has been the official supplier to the last seven Olympic Games.

Nerio Alessandri, Technogym founder and CEO, said: “Business wise, this partnership means a lot to us and will allow to consolidate and further strengthen Technogym leadership in a fast growing area like Middle East, both in connected smart equipment and digital technologies.”