‘The post-coronavirus economy will be a big IT market’

Even as the coronavirus pandemic was challenging for the globe, it acted as booster for IT industry to accelerate the digital automations for governments and even the private sector.

We forecast that the future that will be more oriented around new technology and automations, with a lot of global IT products and service providers, for example within ten years from now, internet service providers will be global via satellite, which will adopted rapidly.

Additionally, banking services can also be globalised in a new, connected world. With automated KYC, the banking sector will fully digitalised, which will make the competition even harder between local and international service providers.

My message is to be a leader in IT automation and digitalisation, as the next decade will carry a lot of crazy ideas for the IT sector. The economy after COVID-19 will be big IT market; everything that we were unable to digitise before now will become fully digital as we see now even higher rates of adoption for distance learning and even for distance medical services. The mindset is changed, and globe is tuned for more doses of digitalisation, the beauty of digital can be addictive so once you find it easy and simple it’s very difficult to switch back to the manual methods.

In Tahaluf Al Emarat, we adopted the slogan of ‘Binaries remove boundaries’. With our main core competency of solutions and software development, our services help governments and customers to go beyond and to achieve amazing result of automations. We had big experience in multiple industries, including law enforcement, immigration, transportation, education and, now, the medical industry. We make our solutions with passion looking always forward for best of value.

Moreover, the main objective for us is to deliver solutions that reflect our values, which are quality and innovative solutions. The key success for IT companies is to provide solutions with passion that reflect these values. We are focused on delivering beyond customer expectation and we take each project as the only project for us. Over the past year, despite the pandemic, our sales and revenue have been growing.

In conclusion, I see a huge future for IT solutions in all industries. We will see more automations, more digitalisation and that will create international competition to provide the best of services in all industries. To be ready for this, we advise all businesses equip themselves with the proper tools and tactics to assure their readiness. Digitalisation and automation will of course only help to reduce cost, provide better service and even higher customer satisfaction.

