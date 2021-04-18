Making marketing meaningful during Ramadan

During Ramadan, being ‘where it matters’ for your brand marketing is vital. As we begin the Holy Month for 2021, many businesses will already be in activation mode, but the beauty of our online world is in the ability to assess, pivot and react quickly and appropriately when the time is right.

Your customers are on their smartphones and social media this month, more than ever. Is your strategy compliant? ‘Mobile first’ will not be news to anyone in the industry, but it’s amazing to see how often this is overlooked or simply misunderstood.

Regionally, we often see planning and purchases this month as relatively last minute compared to other parts of the world, but people browse and plan much further in advance. Is the shopping experience as frictionless for the consumer as you can make it? Connecting with brands online in meaningful ways can start as early as you like, with various touch points leading to that sale, whether that is online or face to face.

Ramadan provides a really special opportunity to connect with your consumers and clients online. Globally, we have seen brands utilise the new normal within their content and strategy.

This is ‘meeting people where they are now’ and recognises that while we live in a very different world to a year ago, we are living through a very different Ramadan in 2021 than we have ever had.

Last year, families were locked down, and whilst this year, we are free to shop, meet and enjoy Iftar and Suhoor in joyfully open F&B establishments, travel restrictions and numbers able to gather privately still means that traditions will be observed mainly in the home.

Our content and messaging should reflect the unique situation, and in fact, re-enforce more than ever that charity, love and togetherness really does begin, and end at home.

Social engagement and creativity can leave your brand sharing immersive experiences throughout the month that lead to those all-important buying decisions.

True connection with your consumers is the theme of the year, and this should be doubled down on during this month of reflection. Authenticity, more important than ever and clear reflection of service, quality and company values will resonate and serve your brand well.

From a charitable angle, restrictions are undoubtedly making it more difficult to execute the usual meal distribution and similar – but again, this does not mean that your brand cannot effect the community in a positive way, and should not be discounted. Again, creativity is key and it’s important to find a way that shows your brand extolls the values and meaning of Ramadan, physical restrictions not withstanding.

How can your brand bring people closer together in a separated world? Digging deeper into what initiatives and opportunities are on our doorstep rather than an obvious and ‘quick win’ may take more brain power, but it will be far more impactful at a grassroots level and engage your customers as brand advocates – leaving them more likely to remain loyal advocates throughout the year.

While most connection will be done online this year, doubling down on mobile storytelling is important.

By evoking positive messages around connection, with reference to Ramadan customs and traditions, we meet people where they truly are right now.

None of this is to discount product discovery and shopping; it’s quite the opposite. If anything the past year should have taught good marketers that while we must embrace stay-at-home lifestyle habits, this added down time and late night consumption does not dissipate peoples consumption – fashion and gifting will always be an important element of the month, and online shopping tends to increase even more during the holy month.

Immersing your consumers in what you have to offer, and why your brand is the right fit for them, coupled with a frictionless commerce experience is key – and please remember that your delivery and customer service is as important as any slick campaigning.

Keep it mobile and keep it meaningful this Ramadan.

Natasha Hatherall, CEO and founder of TishTash Marketing and Public Relations