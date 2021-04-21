Where to invest in Dubai to see high return on short-term rentals

With around 40,000 units coming onto the market in 2021, Dubai is set to continue its surge in property offerings. The property market has also become more affordable allowing potential investors to choose from a wide range of attractive offers which include never seen before interest free payment plans and DLD waiver fees.

Investors can now purchase completed properties over an eight- or 10-year payment plan direct from the developer with deposits at the lowest we have seen, making it an ideal opportunity for not only those who wish to increase their property portfolio but for first time investors who have previously been unable to jump on the property ladder.

Investors are being drawn to the hassle-free approach of short-term rentals, which enables them to sit back and watch as their property generates profitable yields. The market held strong throughout 2020, as guests desired more space in lockdown and it took off in 2021 as restrictions eased overall.

In terms of areas that do best for short-term rental – we have been seeing a shift in preference. There is still high demand for prime areas such as Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah and Downtown, however we are now also seeing increased demand for bookings in other non-prime areas such as JVC, Barsha South, Dubai South and other community towns such as Town Square.

Dubai Marina

For prime locations, it is still about making the best deals. We cannot be sure of the longevity of new and upcoming Dubai areas. We can be certain that iconic areas such as Dubai Marina or Palm Jumeirah will remain popular for years to come. The ability to snap up a cheaper Dubai Marina property and upgrade it with hardwood floors, premium bathroom fixtures and modern furniture – will increase the yield considerably. This takes a bit more time and effort, but can pay off massively in the end.

For the other ‘non-prime’ areas – we are definitely seeing a surge in demand. This shift has to do with price – as these areas are cheaper options for more space. However, it also has to do with a change in priorities. As more people are staying and working from home – it becomes less important which area you are in and more important how comfortable and large your space is.

Community towns situated further out from the main hot spots of Dubai are becoming increasingly popular due to this ‘work from home’ culture. Town Square has around 3,000 townhouses and is very popular with tourists wanting to isolate in a large space with the whole family.

Jumeirah Village Circle

Jumeirah Village Circle increases its popularity year on year with its mixture of apartment/villa living, providing affordable options and a great selection of styles. The layouts of many new buildings are light and modern, with facilities to match. The opening of JVC’s first shopping mall boasting 80 shops including a cinema certainly adds to the appeal of the area.

Dubai South is an area to watch – conveniently located close to the Expo site and the new airport. We are seeing more and more requests from guests to stay here. There are massive developments there which will hopefully prolong the popularity of the area beyond the Expo.

With so much on offer at the moment, and the great deals available throughout the city – this is really the time to be investing in Dubai.

Anna Skigin, CEO and Founder of Frank Porter