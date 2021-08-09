Scaling your service business without compromising on service

Service-based businesses are built on people, achieving success early on because of the individuals serving their customers. It’s fantastic to see profits increase, but exponential growth means managing a new set of demands, and scaling up can be particularly challenging for this type of organisation.

Suddenly you’re in a position where quality and performance are impossible to monitor on a one-to-one basis. And when your biggest asset is your client base, everything is at risk if standards slip. Focus on these elements to expand without jeopardising the customer experience.

Cement your vision with a plan

There’s both a practical and emotional shift required when you take a small business to the next stage. The only way to keep track of what’s needed along the way is to create a growth plan that underpins your vision. For every aspect to grow in line with demand, you’ll need to set realistic targets and concrete actions. Make sure to include any potential risks that might arise and how you would deal with them.

While healthy profits are vital for sustainability, you don’t want to limit your vision by getting too caught up in the bottom line. Try working your numbers top to bottom to see the potential instead. Adjusting your mindset also means developing your emotional intelligence and self-awareness. How things have been done from day one might no longer be the best option, or perhaps some aspects of running a bigger organisation don’t come naturally to you. It could also be necessary to step away from scenarios holding you back; these are all areas to recognise and develop.

Digitise systems and processes

Managing everything intuitively is no longer enough. Efficient systems and processes are crucial, enabling you to step back from the detail and focus on the bigger picture. As you hire more people, manual spreadsheets and to-do lists won’t cut it, you need the right software solutions to keep things running smoothly.

Project management tools can keep track of tasks, save time, and streamline workflow, while automating your accounting is an easy way to get paid quicker and avoid awkward conversations over invoicing errors. Technology might not be the first thing you think of to improve customer relationships but a growing client roster will quickly get out of hand if your digital infrastructure doesn’t keep up.

Empowering a team

A service business needs people to grow, although it’s more complex than simply adding more staff. Your people are your product, which is why you need to dedicate enough time to hire the best. Once new recruits come on board, they need to be nurtured and empowered to deliver their best work.

Ensure everyone understands what you’re working together to achieve and engage them in your vision. It can be hard to relinquish control, but your job is to create a team you trust. However, it’s not about walking away or leaving them alone either. Staff should know that you’re there to support them, especially those you don’t have much contact with day-to-day. When it comes to accountability, put deliverables in place to monitor performance, but don’t expect them to show the same level of passion as you, unless you provide a lucrative incentive. In my experience, the best way to build a dedicated dream-team is with dividends.

Stay true to your values

One of the dangers of scaling up is that when it becomes about the numbers, you lose sight of what made the company great. Not everything is an opportunity to make money, and an unwavering focus on quality remains critical. Some companies start to add additional services under their belt without questioning whether they reflect their values, the brand becomes diluted and their resources overstretched.

Never underestimate the power of a brand in attracting emotionally engaged customers. Think about the customer experience you want to shape and make sure everyone believes in making it happen. A good tactic is to remind yourself why you started out in the first place…what was your biggest ‘why’ and is it still relevant?

Thoughtful communication

In the early days, your clients will have enjoyed a lot of individual attention. Now you need to fill the gap with regular communication so they continue to feel valued. According to US analyst Esteban Kolsky, attracting a new customer is six times more expensive than retaining a current one. Therefore, as you work towards achieving scale, customer retention is a must. Issues will inevitably arise resulting in disappointed customers at times. In this situation, how you communicate makes all the difference.

It’s all too common for complaints to increase as a business grows and even worse, people can struggle to get their frustrations heard. Be proactive, be honest, and always ready to accept feedback. When you’re developing a content strategy think carefully about what challenges you can help your target audience overcome. Needs change and you only get better (not just bigger) if you continue to listen.

Mahwussh Alam, Co-founder of One Perfect Stay and founder of One Perfect Space.