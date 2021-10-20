Advancing global citizenship and the ‘golden rules’ for residency

With three decades of rapid growth, and a population now nearing 10 million, the UAE’s continued resilience, even in the face of global economic and health-related challenges, has made it one of the most sought-after countries in the Middle East to live, work and invest.

As Expo 2020 Dubai opened its doors this October, with 191 country pavilions represented, the UAE is quite literally welcoming the world to its shores; thereby creating a unique global driver for human mobility and openness, over the next six months.

In addition to the new opportunities for individual and business connections to flourish during Expo 2020, the 2018 introduction of the UAE’s golden card permanent residency programme, as well as the more recently introduced green card visa, only serves to further enhance the UAE’s future economic success and complement its relentless pursuit of opportunity creation.

Of course, there is no accident to this; the UAE government has long been a driver of innovation and a model for cosmopolitan progress. With an expatriate workforce drawn from 199-plus nationalities, the UAE is placed very firmly at the heart of what may be called ‘the global citizen ideal’.

While international borders serve to protect various economic, cultural and political interests, speaking as a global citizen, many unnecessary barriers to individual and economic opportunity remain, in many parts of the world. Opportunities that would be better achieved with less restrictions, not more.

By incentivising individuals to live, work, and increasingly to stay long-term, the UAE is a prime and thriving example of the open world approach. Having already built one of the most diverse workforces in the world today, and in addition to its ease of setting up business and friendly regulatory frameworks, the safe, secure, quality of life offered to all its residents and citizens is also key to retaining talent, by encouraging a sense of belonging and long-term commitment.

There are many advantages to attracting talented individuals to the UAE and, as the government clearly recognises that initiatives such as its ‘golden visa’ – along with its ever-expanding residency options – there are a number of advantages to attracting not just companies but individuals who add value to the economy.

Because talent is not limited to one country, freedom of movement and opportunity is an area that governments can either choose to be ahead of or risk missing out on to competing nations.

At Arton Capital, we are proud to be playing our part in such efforts, and the recent launch of SelectRAK, an investment programme in partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, can be seen as part of a larger positioning of the UAE’s most northerly emirate as a preferred destination for sustainable investors.

Having already established itself as a world-class destination for tourism, Ras Al Khaimah is now looking to attract more investors by offering a variety of attractive investment opportunities and the additional benefits of long-term residency will be a key factor in this strategy. This also aligns with the strategy of the UAE’s Ministry of Tourism and Culture to attract foreign investors.

Permanent residence visas for those who add value to an economy is not a new concept. Each country has its own set of conditions that must be met in order for investors to be considered a success. However, the example of the UAE, and Ras Al Khaimah in particular, clearly demonstrates that attracting individual foreign investors can help stimulate the local economy, create jobs and, if incentivised to stay long-term, become a key demographic for sustained investment activity.

To date, over 400 individuals have been awarded the UAE Golden Visa, since its launch. Through this programme, non-citizens can stay in the country for up to 10 years. Currently, this visa recognises long-term stays of highly skilled foreign nationals, such as scientists, doctors, or individual investors, among others.

Indeed, how we can achieve more as individuals – and at government level – to facilitate individual investors are some of the topics that will inform the conversation as ‘global citizens”. On December 12-13, the Global Citizen Forum’s Annual Summit, to be held at the Waldorf Astoria, in Ras Al Khaimah, will be a platform for just that.

As global citizens, we often have a wide variety of perspectives when it comes to investing. This year’s annual summit will explore how we can improve the conditions for foreign investors and attract skilled workers.

By welcoming global leaders, influencers, and experts in their field, the forum will seek to create a shared mindset for furthering the global citizen ideal, and hopefully take another step forward to a more open and accessible world.

Armand Arton, president and founder of Arton Capital and creator of The Passport Index