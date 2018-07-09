Kuwait 'happy' to encourage more Chinese businesses, says Emir

Al-Sabah is currently on a state visit to China, which ends on Tuesday.

The volume of trade between Kuwait and China exceeded $12 billion in 2017

Chinese companies are playing “a significant role” in Kuwait’s development, according to Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In an interview with China’s Xinhua news agency ahead of a state visit to China this week, the emir noted that more than 40 Chinese companies are currently operating in Kuwait, with about 80 projects in progress in various sectors including oil, infrastructure, communications and banking.

“We encourage the Chinese business and financial institutions to operate here,” he added. “I wish to emphasise that we are proud of the significant role which is played by Chinese enterprises in the development of our country.”

Additionally, Al-Sabah said that “Chinese companies are highly professional, and we are very happy to cooperate with them.”

Al-Sabah is currently on a state visit to China, which ends on Tuesday. China is the Gulf nation’s largest source of imports, with a volume of trade that reached $12.04 billion in 2017.

During the interview, Al-Sabah added that he believes that China has an important role to play in helping address the challenges faced by the countries of the Gulf and the wider Middle East.

"A friendly China will assume historical responsibilities, maintain international peace and security, and play a positive and outstanding role," he said.