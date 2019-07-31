UAE to prepare 39 polling stations for FNC election in October

National Elections Committee reports an increase in the number of registered voters by 50% compared to 2015

The National Elections Committee (NEC) has prepared 39 polling stations around the UAE for the Federal National Council (FNC) election, which will be held in October.

The NEC also noted an increase in the number of registered voters by 50.58 percent compared to 2015, totalling 337,738 voters, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

The NEC said that the decision of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to raise the percentage of female FNC members to 50 percent will strengthen the country’s political development.

It noted that the ruler of each emirate can specify the number of seats held by women when electing their emirate’s representatives in the FNC while ensuring that this number does not exceed half of the total.

The number of seats allocated to women will be announced before the start of the nomination process, it also said.

"The elections enable the people to help create their future, as well as their children’s future," said Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development who is also a member of the NEC.

"The UAE’s parliamentary experience is progressive and will help it achieve political development over several phases," the minister said.