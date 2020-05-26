Revealed: businesses that can operate as Dubai eases Covid-19 restrictions

Businesses that begin operating again as Dubai begins easing restrictions will have to follow strict guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19, authorities that have announced.

On Wednesday, a number of businesses will begin to reopen, including gyms, cinemas, and outsourced government centres.

Additionally, the airport will be open for UAE residents and transit passengers after authorities’ approval. Other facilities that can now resume operations include clinics and educational and training institutes, as well child learning and therapy centres.

As part of the reopening of the economy, there will be no restrictions on movement between 6am and 11pm.

As part of a set of general rules published by Dubai authorities, social distances of 2 metres must continue to be maintained, while masks remain obligatory.

Fines remain in place for individuals who violate the rules.

“We are aware of the pressures many sectors are facing because of the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of the Executive Council.

“The UAE society has high levels of resilience to any crises ad challenges,” he added. “We have been following the severe impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on countries around the world. What makes us different is our ability to adapt to these challenging circumstances. We have all the elements necessary to adapt to these challenging circumstances.”

To date, there have been 30,307 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UAE, including 248 fatalities.

Over 2 million tests have been carried out.

List of businesses that can resume activities:

Retail and wholesale

Airport, operating for returning UAE residents and transit passengers after authorities’ approval

Clinics, including ENT and dentistry, and expanding permitted elective surgeries to those with a duration of 2.5 hours

Educational and training institutes, and child learning and therapy centres

Sports academies, indoor gyms, sports and fitness clubs

Cinemas, with continued social distancing and regular disinfection in place

Entertainment and leisure, such as Dubai Ice Rink, Dolphinarium, etc

Auctions, with online auctions preferred over physical when possible

Outsourced government centres