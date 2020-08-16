UAE, Israeli companies sign deal to battle Covid-19

Relations between the UAE and Israel have taken no time to be cemented after a deal was signed between emirates-based APEX National Investment and Israel’s TeraGroup to develop research and studies on Covid-19.

The two countries announced a historic deal to normalise relations on Thursday, setting aside decades of enmity between the UAE and Israel and opening ties through air travel, tourism, investment, security and telecommunications.

The agreement between APEX and TeraGroup is aimed at conducting and enhancing research and studies related to coronavirus, as well as developing a coronavirus testing device to accelerate the testing process.

Khalifa Yousef Khouri, chairman of APEX National Investment, which has been assisting the health sector to various degrees in the fight against coronavirus, said: "We are delighted with this cooperation with TeraGroup, which is considered the first business to inaugurate trade, economy and effective partnerships between the Emirati and Israeli business sectors, for the benefit of serving humanity by strengthening research and studies on the novel coronavirus (Covid-19)."

A deep technology company, TeraGroup focuses on fast and safe, one-minute Covid-19 breathing tests using Tera sensing. The company’s biosafety testing is conducted in selected countries around the world, including the Emirates Field Hospital in Abu Dhabi, with plans to expand the testing to cover the entire UAE.

TeraGroup’s chairman and CEO, Oren Sadiv, said: "We are thrilled with our agreement with APEX National Investment and hope that we will achieve the objectives outlined in this agreement, which in turn will benefit everyone economically, specifically in these exceptional circumstances with the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) around the world."