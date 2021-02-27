Why the UAE is ‘punching above its weight’ when it comes to global influence

In a year of turmoil, the UAE’s influence globally is rising after its Hope Probe recently successfully entered the orbit of Mars and its approach to battling coronavirus with a rapid vaccination programme is the envy of many.

The country has now been ranked first in the Arab region and 17th worldwide, up one place compared to the previous year, in the Global Soft Power Index 2021, a research study on perceptions of nation brands.

The UAE’s overall soft power score improved by 5 percent thanks primarily to the successful Emirates Mars Mission that boosted the country’s influence and enhanced its status on the global sphere.

According to index, the UAE tops the Middle East rankings and is among the top 10 nations in the world in the ease of doing business, respected leaders, safety and security, leading-edge technology, affairs people follow closely, influence in diplomatic circles, and strong and stable economy.

The UAE’s Covid-19 response was also ranked in the top 15 globally. The UAE’s efforts in facilitating international aid during the pandemic and its mass vaccination drive has been widely praised.

The success of the Hope Probe in entering Mars’ orbit on February 9, in the first Arab interplanetary mission boosted the UAE’s reputation and diplomatic influence globally, it added.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (pictured above), Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: “The UAE will continue to build bridges with people across the world and establish positive economic and developmental relations with other nations. The UAE is not a place in the globe, but the globe in one place.”

The 2021 index, which interviewed 77,000 respondents and over 750 specialists from 105 nations worldwide, was launched during the virtual Global Soft Power Summit that brought together policymakers, diplomats and experts including Hilary Clinton, former US Secretary of State, Professor Joseph Nye, soft power expert at Harvard University, Carl Bildt, former prime minister of Sweden, and George Yeo, foreign minister of Singapore.

The index evaluated the familiarity and influence and global reputation of nations on the main pillars of international relations, business and trade, education and science, people and values, governance, and media and communication. The index also measured the Covid-19 response of governments in a newly-launched category.

It reported growing positive perceptions of the UAE in the fields of education and science, governance, and people and values. According to the index, the widespread positive media coverage on the success of the Emirates Mars Mission helped boost perceptions of the UAE in the field of technology.

Besides rating the UAE as the ninth safest and most secure country in the world, the index also ranked the UAE as the 10th most influential in diplomatic circles.

The country was also ranked as the 14th greatest place to visit in the world and among the top 20 nations with a rich heritage and an appealing lifestyle.

The UAE launched the “World’s Coolest Winter” campaign at the end of 2020 to promote domestic tourism and engage the public to discover the country’s hidden gems. The campaign generated AED1 billion in revenue within a month and attracted 950,000 domestic tourists as it sought to boost its tourism industry during coronavirus restrictions worldwide.

Fifteen nations from the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region feature in the index 2021, released by Brand Finance, a brand valuation consultancy.

The MENA’s nations that featured in the index last year have all seen their scores improve – the UAE (up 2.4 points); Saudi Arabia (up 2.3 points); Israel (up 1.1 points); Qatar (up 3.8 points); Egypt (up 3.5 points); Iran (up 0.4 points); Algeria (up 1.3 points) and Iraq (up 2.5 points).

The UAE was the region’s highest ranked nation with an overall Index score of 48.4 out of 100.

The index said the UAE’s world-class brands are helping spearhead global transformation across their respective industries – from ADNOC’s innovation in sustainability, Etisalat’s accomplishment becoming the fastest network globally, DP World’s position as a leader in logistics to Emirates flying the flag the world over.

It added that the UAE is continuing to promote the nation as the gateway to the region and will be hosting the world at Expo 2020, as it opens its doors to over 190 nations globally in October.

Andrew Campbell, managing director, Brand Finance Middle East, said: “As the nation approaches its 50th birthday, the UAE continues to flourish and showcase its impressive growth trajectory, reflected in its 13th rank for future growth potential among the general public.

“The successful Emirates Mars Mission is a clear example of the nation punching above its weight, entering the race with global heavyweights China and the US, also forming an integral part of the nation’s journey to diversify its economy with sights set on long-term growth.”

Saudi Arabia was the second highest ranked nation in the region, with an overall index score of 44.2 out of 100 and has risen to 24th globally.

According to the index, the nation achieved improved scores across the familiarity (32nd), governance (27th) and culture & heritage (39th) metrics after “taking leaps and bounds” to improve perceptions, from encouraging and promoting women’s sport to hosting the G20 Summit, albeit virtually due to the pandemic.

Campbell added: “Saudi Arabia’s commitment to its Vision 2030 it a clear step in the nation’s journey towards diversifying its economy and showcasing its openness on the global stage, all while building on the nation’s top strengths and capabilities.

“Its homegrown brands are helping to spearhead this transformation across their relevant industries – from STC establishing a digital hub for the whole region, to accommodate future growth in the IT sector, SABIC developing programs to help the creation and development of small and local businesses, to Saudi Aramco sponsoring Future Investment Initiatives.

“Saudi Arabia is readily showcasing its position globally, and by hosting the G20 Summit last year, the nation will be hoping to build on this foundation to boost its soft power capabilities further in the coming years.”

A beacon of stability in a turbulent year, Germany usurped the United States to become the world’s leading soft power superpower.

With a Global Soft Power Index score of 62.2 out of 100, Germany beat second-ranked Japan (60.6).

David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance, said: “Angela Merkel has been commanding Germany and the continent since 2005, and despite mixed opinions of her leadership on home soil, she is hailed globally by the general public as the world’s most respected leader. Her long tenure at the helm of the nation has provided a strong and stable presence against the backdrop of unpredictable and erratic counterparts.

“2021 marks the year that Europe and Germany will have to negotiate the significant void as Merkel (pictured below) prepares to step down as Chancellor, both her home nation and fellow-Europeans alike will be hoping Germany’s reliable leadership will continue as the world works towards a post-Covid recovery.”

A year of widespread turmoil was starkly reflected in America’s steep drop in the index, making it the fastest-falling nation globally. Between a turbulent election campaign and a haphazard Covid-19 response, the nation has lost its position as the world’s soft power superpower, falling to 6th position with an overall Index score of 55.9 out of 100.

Europe and Asia commanded most of this year’s best performing nations, taking a cumulative 75 percent of the top 20 spots in the Global Soft Power Index 2021.

Following a year defined by national lockdowns, travel restrictions, and social distancing measures, perceptions of soft power have been significantly influenced by nations’ approaches towards the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those who reacted promptly and effectively – implementing early lockdowns and tight border restrictions – have performed well across many other metrics too, such as Australia which was the only nation to break into the top 10 this year.

Conversely, 13 nations observed an overall drop in their Global Soft Power Index scores as media scrutiny of their handling of the virus caused negative trends, including the United Kingdom, dropping 3.9 points to an overall index score of 57.9 out of 100 but retaining its third place overall.

New Zealand was the fastest-improving nation in the Index, claiming 16th place in the ranking – up six places from 2020 and leading globally for its Covid-19 response, which has been praised and envied the world over.