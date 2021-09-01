‘We are ready to host Expo 2020 Dubai,’ says Sheikh Mohammed

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday reaffirmed the UAE’s readiness to welcome the world to Expo 2020 Dubai.

With the Expo doors opening in a month, Sheikh Mohammed praised the efforts of employees and commended all local and federal government entities for their support to deliver a successful mega-event “that befits the status and reputation of the UAE”.

He made the remarks as he visited the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

“We look forward to receiving delegations from 191 countries as well as businesses, multilateral organisations and educational institutions, who will join in the making of a better tomorrow for humanity. Amid this critical phase in the history of mankind, Expo 2020 Dubai will provide a unique opportunity for the world to come together, exchange knowledge and develop innovative solutions for a better future,” he said.

“The world will soon meet in Dubai to discover new paths for progress and prosperity and shape a future that will enable communities to thrive and overcome various challenges,” he added.

During his visit, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the final touches in preparation for Expo 2020’s opening as well as the programming for the mega event.

He was also briefed by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimi, Minister of State for International Cooperation and director general of Expo 2020 Dubai, on the various efforts being taken to ensure the success of the event, which will be the first and biggest gathering to be held since the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sheikh Mohammed also inspected twonew landmarks – the Expo 2020 Water Feature and the Garden in the Sky observation tower.

An award-winning composer was involved in crafting the original musical score for the Expo 2020 Water Feature, which includes water, earth and fire features while the Garden in the Sky observation tower, built at a height of 55 metres, will offer 360-degree views of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Both features will continue to serve as major attractions even after the event closes its doors. The six-month international event, which is forecasting 25 million visits over the period, will provide a massive shot-in-the-arm for the corporate and MICE segments of the tourism industry.

Expo 2020 Dubai, delayed from last year as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic, will run over 182 days through to March 31.

In what is the first Expo to be hosted in the Middle East, the event will be the largest global gathering held during the coronavirus pandemic after this year’s Tokyo Olympics were effectively held ‘behind closed doors’, without supporters to cheer on athletes.

Each participating nation will have its own pavilion at the expo, with 50,000 employees so far setting up around 192 pavilions representing nations, organisations, businesses and education establishments.