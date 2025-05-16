Donald Trump in the UAE: $200bn commercial deals announced amid $1.4tn spending commitments

Donald Trump announced massive investments by the UAE in US companies as his tour of the Gulf continued.

Investments of more than $200bn by the UAE in US companies build on a recently announced $1.4tn spending plan.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks with US President Donald Trump on the strategic partnership between the UAE and US, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields to serve shared interests.

The two leaders also discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The discussions took place during President Trump’s state visit to the UAE, where he was received by Sheikh Mohamed at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the US President and emphasised the importance of this visit in advancing strategic cooperation between the two countries at all levels.

He also commended President Trump’s efforts to enhance UAE-US relations since taking office, noting that the two nations share a vision of further progress and prosperity.

The two leaders explored opportunities to expand collaboration, particularly across the fields of investment, energy, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, industry, and other areas that support the two countries’ determination to foster a more prosperous future.

They also addressed regional and international issues of mutual concern, with a focus on containing regional escalation as a threat to security and stability.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that for over 50 years, the UAE and US have enjoyed a deep-rooted friendship and strategic partnership founded on mutual trust, respect, and shared interests.

Sheikh Mohamed underscored the UAE’s commitment to deepening cooperation with the United States in light of their longstanding efforts to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East and around the world.

He pointed to the future-focused partnership between the UAE and US that has been further strengthened by President Trump’s support, particularly in the fields of the new economy, advanced technology, and artificial intelligence.

President Donald Trump announced more than $200bn in commercial deals between the US and the UAE—bringing the total of investment agreements in the Gulf region to more than $2tn.

President Trump continues to advance the interests of the American people, enhancing market access for American exporters to strengthen our economic and national security.

Among the new deals announced between the UAE and US companies were:

Boeing and GE Aerospace secured a $14.5bn commitment from Etihad Airways to invest in 28 American-made Boeing 787 and 777X aircraft powered by GE engines. With the inclusion of the next-generation 777X in its fleet plan, the investment deepens the longstanding commercial aviation partnership between the UAE and the United States,

In Oklahoma, Emirates Global Aluminium will invest to develop a $4bn primary aluminium smelter project, one of the first new aluminium smelters in America in 45 years and double current US production capacity

ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum, and EOG Resources are partnering with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for expanded oil and natural gas production valued at $60bn

RTX is partnering with Emirates Global Aluminium and the UAE’s Tawazun Council on a pioneering Gallium project that will help secure and stabilise the United States’ critical mineral supply chain

Qualcomm is expanding its global innovation footprint through partnerships with ADIO and e&. A new Global Engineering Centre in Abu Dhabi will focus on AI, data centres, and industrial IoT

Holtec International and IHC Industrial Holding Company (IHC) are entering cooperation to build a fleet of Holtec’s SMR-300 small modular reactors, starting at the Palisades site in Michigan. This agreement includes a commitment of $10bn, and an additional $20 bn for fleet projects

Amazon Web Services, e&, and the UAE Cybersecurity Council launched a Sovereign Cloud Launchpad to accelerate public cloud services adoption in the United Arab Emirates. The initiative is expected to contribute $181bn to the UAE’s digital economy by 2033 and includes a new UAE cybersecurity technology Innovation centre

The deals strengthen the U.S.-UAE investment and trade relationship and build on the UAE’s landmark commitment to a 10-year, $1.4 trillion investment framework.

The US and United Arab Emirates signed an AI agreement today that supports the $1.4 trillion investment commitment secured in March.

As part of the official visit a new 5GW UAE-US AI Campus in Abu Dhabi was unveiled at Qasr Al Watan in the presence of President Sheikh Mohamed and President Donald Trump.

The new AI campus, the largest outside the US, will be home to US hyperscalers and large enterprises that can leverage the capacity for regional ‘compute resources’ with the ability to serve the Global South.

The UAE-US AI campus will include 5GW of capacity for AI data centres in Abu Dhabi, providing a regional platform from which US hyperscalers will be able to offer latency-friendly services to nearly half of the global population.

Once completed, the facility will leverage nuclear, solar, and gas power to minimise carbon emissions and will also house a science park driving advancements in AI innovation.

The campus will be built by G42 and operated in partnership with several US companies. The endeavour builds on a new framework by the two countries’ governments – the US-UAE AI Acceleration Partnership – to deepen cooperation and collaboration on AI and advanced technologies.

The UAE and US will work together to regulate access to the compute resources, which are reserved for US hyperscalers and approved cloud service providers.

On the occasion of the visit, Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Technology at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said US–UAE partnership is now increasingly focused on emerging technologies.

President Trump’s visit to the United Arab Emirates as the two nations mark a landmark $1.4tn UAE investment commitment into the US economy.

Sharaf said: ‏“It’s a very important and historical trip”, explaining how cooperation on science and technology has become an increasingly important pillar of the US–UAE relationship.

“Even with the Emirates mission to Mars, our main partner and knowledge transfer partner was the United States. We couldn’t have done it if we didn’t work together hand in hand” he said.

‏He highlighted the UAE–US relationship has expanded across critical emerging technologies, including AI, quantum, and energy.

“The US$1.4 trillion-dollar investment is a reflection of how strong the relationship has become. It is the result of decades of partnership between both nations.” Sharaf added.

‏The cooperation remains rooted in shared benefit and trust. “We always look at these opportunities as a win-win situation. Such investments will not just create opportunities for the UAE—whether economic, social, or regional impact—but also for the US economy, creating jobs and attracting talent in both countries.”

‏During the visit, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan awarded the Order of Zayed, the nation’s highest civilian honour granted to heads of state, to President Donald Trump in recognition of his efforts to enhance cooperation between the UAE and the United States.

The award also reflects the United Arab Emirates’ pride in the close and longstanding partnership between the two countries.