Ras Al Khaimah real estate: Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island sales to open on June 1 with $680,000 branded properties

Ras Al Khaimah real estate investors will be able to buy properties in Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island from June 1.

Ardee Developments announced the launch of sales for the branded residential offering in partnership with Fairmont Hotels and Resorts.

Sales will commence on June 1, with expression of interest now launched. Prices start from AED2.49m ($678,000).

Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah

Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island will comprise 523 upscale residences, including apartments, townhouses, and sea villas, ranging from one to six bedrooms and spanning 86 m² to more than 300 m².

The Fairmont branded residences will include amenities such as:

Access to a private beach

Fairmont Fit Fitness Centre and Studio

Family and kids pool

Adults sky pool

Terrace & bar

Dedicated boardroom

Private dining room

Resident’s owners lounge

Wellness treatment rooms

Screening room

Games room

Kids’ club

In-home catering

Private chef experiences

Childcare

Dog walking

Housekeeping,

Personal concierge support

Home maintenance program

In addition, residents will enjoy exclusive access to the Accor Owner Benefits Program. This includes Diamond status in the Accor Live Limitless (ALL) programme, the ability to gift Gold status to family and friends, and VIP privileges at over 5,700 hotels and resorts around the world.

Vishal Mehta, CEO of Ardee Developments, said: “As we prepare to open sales of Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island this June, we are proud to invite buyers into a community that reflects excellence at every level”.

Upon completion, Ardee Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah will span more than 2.5 million sq ft.