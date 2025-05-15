Abu Dhabi’s Aldar launches first Waldorf Astoria-branded residences on Yas Island

Aldar has announced the launch of Waldorf Astoria Residences Yas , the first branded residential development on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, offering a collection of 133 furnished residences that combine luxury living with the hospitality of Waldorf Astoria.

Positioned adjacent to Yas Links Golf Course and offering views of the Yas Marina Circuit and surrounding mangrove waterfront, the development marks the debut of Waldorf Astoria Residences in Abu Dhabi.

Image: Supplied

“As the first Waldorf Astoria Residences in Abu Dhabi and the first ever branded residential product on Yas Island, Waldorf Astoria Residences Yas is set to become the most enviable address on the island, offering residents unmatched luxury, an iconic lifestyle and signature experiences,” said Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Development.

“With direct access to Yas Links and surrounding amenities, residents will have an opportunity to be immersed in the most vibrant neighbourhood in the region while experiencing Waldorf Astoria’s globally renowned hospitality every day,” he added.

Designed by Nordic Office Architects, the project features three buildings that integrate biophilic principles and reflect the character of Yas Island. London-based KZ Design Services led the interiors, with layouts including one-to-three-bedroom apartments, one-bedroom duplexes, and four-bedroom penthouses.

Image: Supplied

Amenities include 24/7 personal concierge service, a residents’ lounge inspired by Peacock Alley, a world-class fitness and spa facility, swimming pool overlooking the golf course, kids club, simulator room, games room, and cinema.

In line with Aldar’s sustainability goals, the development targets a 3 Pearl Estidama and 2 Star Fitwel rating.

Aldar aims to cut construction-related emissions by 25 per cent through the use of low-carbon concrete and steel, while the buildings are expected to be 35 per cent more energy-efficient and 45 per cent more water-efficient than established global and local benchmarks.

The development will launch for sale on May 22 at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island.