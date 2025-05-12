Abu Dhabi’s Aldar, Hilton announce launch of first Waldorf Astoria Residences on Yas Island

Aldar has announced a partnership with Hilton to develop Abu Dhabi’s first Waldorf Astoria Residences and the first branded residences on Yas Island.

The partnership was signed by Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Development and Daniel Wakeling, Vice President Development Luxury & Residences, EMEA, at Hilton, in the presence of Aldar’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Talal Al Dhiyebi.

The development, located along Yas Links Golf Course, will offer furnished apartments and penthouses with views of the fairways and Yas Marina Circuit.

Aldar, Hilton partner on Waldorf Astoria

Yas Links is the Middle East’s first links course and hosts the Abu Dhabi Championship, a DP World Tour Rolex Series event.

“Our partnership with Hilton will bring the Waldorf Astoria brand to Abu Dhabi for the first time, and further bolster the emirate’s position as a global destination of choice for both investment and long-term residency. The partnership aligns with our ambition to instil a hospitality mindset across our organisation and enables us to deliver signature experiences for our customers with a brand that is globally renowned for its heritage and sophistication,” Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar said.

The residences will be launched for sale in the coming weeks.

Residents will have access to attractions including Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and Etihad Arena, as well as the Gardenia Bay waterfront promenade and the mangroves of West Yas.

The Waldorf Astoria brand’s residential portfolio includes more than 20 properties currently open or in development globally, beginning with its first hotel and residences at Waldorf Astoria New York, which is reopening in Spring 2025.

“We are delighted to partner with Aldar on this stunning Yas Island development, representing the debut of Waldorf Astoria Residences in Abu Dhabi and marking a significant milestone in our luxury-branded residential growth strategy. The region is witnessing unparalleled demand for luxury branded residences and we are committed to delivering exceptional properties that promise discerning individuals a luxury living experience with world-class amenities, service excellence and a unique opportunity for owners to become part of the Waldorf Astoria legacy,” Daniel Wakeling, Vice President Development Luxury & Residences, EMEA, Hilton added.