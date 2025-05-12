Saudi Arabia launches 6-month grace period for runaway domestic workers to legalise status

Saudi Arabia announced a six-month grace period for correcting the status of domestic workers , who are reported absent from work (huroob), effective from Sunday, May 11.

The grace period, announced by the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, will apply only to workers who were reported absent before the date of this announcement.

#وزارة_الموارد_البشرية_والتنمية_الاجتماعية تعلن بدء الفترة التصحيحة لأوضاع العمالة المساندة (العمالة المنزلية) المتغيبة عن العمل.



The ministry said the initiative is part of its efforts to regulate the labour market.

The grace period aims to grant support workers and employers to correct the status of absent support workers through automated procedures on the Musaned platform.

The initiative will allow domestic workers, who have previously been reported as absentees and are still illegally present in the Kingdom, to correct their status by transferring their services to other employers after completing the necessary procedures.

If a domestic worker was reported absent before May 11, but did not leave the country, they can now transfer to a new employer.

The new employer must complete the required steps through Musaned to make the transfer official, the ministry announcement said.

Musaned is the official platform of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development for household services and home employment programme.

It is one of the initiatives of the ministry to develop the recruitment sector in the Kingdom.