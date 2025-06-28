Riyadh Monopoly board game unveiled, showcasing Saudi capital’s culture and landmarks

Riyadh Monopoly, a new edition of the world’s most iconic board game, has officially been unveiled in the Saudi capital.

The game was launched on June 26, 2025 at a high-profile event held at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) Conference Centre, attended by government, cultural, education and media leaders.

The launch marks Riyadh’s first-ever Monopoly edition, designed to reflect the capital’s most recognisable landmarks, historic streets and visionary developments — from ancient quarters to cutting-edge urban hubs like KAFD.

Riyadh Monopoly

Mazroua Al-Mazroua, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, at the King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC), said: “Riyadh Monopoly reflects our goal of making big, strategic projects accessible and engaging to all ages.

“As the leading destination for international and local businesses in Saudi Arabia, we are creating new opportunities for the next generation to thrive. We want the new generation to recognise the names and places shaping their future. What better way than through play?”.

With over 50 per cent of Riyadh’s population under the age of 20, the game aims to bring families and young people together through competitive play — all while promoting awareness of Saudi Arabia’s rich culture, modern transformation, and investment in youth empowerment.

The Riyadh Monopoly edition is expected to appeal to both local families and international visitors, offering a dynamic introduction to the city through an interactive lens.

Riyadh Monopoly will hit stores across Saudi Arabia in September 2025, and is expected to become a popular souvenir and educational tool — helping residents and tourists alike explore the city’s transformation from historic capital to modern megacity.

Among the iconic locations included in the board game’s latest edition are: