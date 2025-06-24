Saudi Arabia posts $16.8bn trade surplus in Q1 2025, up 52% from previous quarter

Saudi Arabia’s trade balance posted a SR63bn ($16.8bn) surplus in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 52 per cent increase from the fourth quarter of 2024, when the surplus was SR41bn ($10.9bn).

The figures were published in the latest International Trade Bulletin issued by the General Authority for Statistics.

The total value of the Kingdom’s international trade during Q1 2025 exceeded SR508bn ($135.3bn), with exports reaching SR285bn ($75.9bn) and imports amounting to SR222bn ($59bn).

Saudi trade statistics

Oil exports remained the driving force of Saudi trade, accounting for more than SR205bn ($54.6bn) — or 71.8 per cent of total exports.

Non-oil national exports contributed over SR54bn ($14.4bn), representing 19 per cent, while re-exports totalled more than SR26bn ($6.9bn), or 9.3 per cent of total exports.

Asian countries were the Kingdom’s largest trade partners, importing 74.6 per cent of Saudi exports valued at over SR213bn ($56.7bn).

European countries accounted for 12.1 per cent (SR34bn/$9.1bn), while African countries made up 8.1 per cent (SR23bn/$6.1bn).

At the individual country level:

China led with 15.7 per cent of exports, valued at SR44bn ($11.7bn)

India followed with 9.8 per cent (SR28bn/$7.5b)

Japan ranked third with 9.3 per cent (SR26bn/$6.9bn)

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports, including re-exports, were processed through 34 customs ports — by land, sea, and air — with a total value exceeding SR80bn ($21.3bn).

Key ports included:

King Fahd Industrial Port in Jubail: SR9.9bn ($2.64bn), or 12.3 per cent of the total

Jeddah Islamic Port: SR9.7bn ($2.59bn), or 12.1 per cent

The robust Q1 trade data reflects the Kingdom’s continued momentum in both oil and non-oil sectors, supporting its economic diversification and global trade expansion.