Cigarettes without digital tax stamps now officially illegal, FTA

The scheme is aimed at preventing tax evasion, protecting consumer rights and preserving the environment using advanced electronic control systems.

The sale and possession of cigarettes which do not bear Digital Tax Stamps will be prohibited across the UAE, from today (August 1) according to a press statement by the Federal Tax Authority (FTA).

Two types of stamps have been approved, including ‘Red’, which is placed on tobacco products’ packaging at local markets and duty-free arrival lounges; and ‘Green’, which is marked on tobacco products sold at duty-free departure lounges.

The move is part of the FTA’s ‘Marking Tobacco and Tobacco Products Scheme’, which was launched in early 2019 and aims to guarantee safe tobacco products in the UAE.

Its director-general Khalid Ali Al Bustani said it also aims to prevent tax evasion, protect consumer rights and preserve the environment using advanced electronic control systems.

The FTA has also urged consumers to check for Digital Tax Stamps on tobacco products and to inform authorities of any violations.