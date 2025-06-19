UAE airline flight suspensions: flydubai, Etihad, Air Arabia and Emirates travel update

UAE airlines continue to report suspensions and cancellations of flights as conflict between Israel and Iran impacts airspace and travel.

UAE carriers Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia and Emirates have all announced suspended flights and airports have issued travel advisories amid closed air space and disrupted travel routes in the region.

Flights from the UAE carriers to destinations, including Iran, Israel, Russia, Jordan and Iraq have been suspended. See the latest travel news below and check with airlines and updates for live updates.

Etihad suspends some UAE flights

In its most recent travel update Etihad shared details of extended flight suspensions on key routes.

It said: “Due to the ongoing airspace closures and the regional situation, Etihad has suspended all flights between:

Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Tel Aviv (TLV) until and including June 30

Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Amman (AMM) until and including June 20

“Guests transiting through Abu Dhabi to connect to cancelled flights will not be accepted for travel from their point of origin. “Impacted guests are being assisted with alternative travel arrangements.

“This remains an evolving situation, and further changes or disruptions may occur. Etihad continues to monitor developments closely in coordination with the relevant authorities.

“The safety of our guests and crew remains our highest priority, and we regret any inconvenience caused”.

Etihad also stated that flights between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Beirut, (BEY) will be operating on June 21 with the following flights on a revised flight schedule for operational reasons:

EY581: Departs Abu Dhabi (AUH) at 10am, arrives Beirut (BEY) at 1.10pm

Departs Abu Dhabi (AUH) at 10am, arrives Beirut (BEY) at 1.10pm EY582: Departs Beirut (BEY) at 2.05pm, arrives Abu Dhabi (AUH) at 7.pm

Departs Beirut (BEY) at 2.05pm, arrives Abu Dhabi (AUH) at 7.pm EY583: Departs Abu Dhabi (AUH) at 2pm, arrives Beirut (BEY) at 5.05pm

Departs Abu Dhabi (AUH) at 2pm, arrives Beirut (BEY) at 5.05pm EY584: Departs Beirut (BEY) at 6pm, arrives Abu Dhabi (AUH) at 10.55pm

Air Arabia suspends some UAE flights

Air Arabia extended the suspension of flights to various locations until up to June 30.

The prolonged suspension applies to flights from the UAE to at least seven countries. Air Arabia said: “Due to the current situation and airspace closures, Air Arabia has temporarily suspended all flights to and from the following countries, as follows:

Iran: Until and including Monday, June 30

Until and including Monday, June 30 Iraq: Until and including Monday, June 30

Until and including Monday, June 30 Russia: Until and including Monday, June 30

Until and including Monday, June 30 Armenia: Until and including Monday, June 30

Until and including Monday, June 30 Georgia: Until and including Monday, June 30

Until and including Monday, June 30 Azerbaijan: Until and including Monday, June 30

Until and including Monday, June 30 Jordan: Until and including Friday, June 20

“Several other flights are experiencing delays or rerouting as a result. Passengers connecting through Sharjah or Abu Dhabi with final destinations in any of the above flights will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further update.

flydubai suspends some UAE flights

Dubai’s flydubai joined other airlines in extending flight suspensions.

A statement from the carrier revealed an adjusted suspension timetable.

Flydubai said: “Due to the current situation and the closure of certain airspace corridors, flydubai has temporarily suspended flights to and from the following countries and airports until June 30:

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Syria

“Passengers connecting through Dubai with final destinations in any of the above countries or airports will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice.

“Passengers departing from or arriving at Dubai International Airport (DXB) are encouraged to check their flight status on flydubai.com for the latest updates.

“Please note that some other flights may be subject to delays or rerouting.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding. flydubai continues to monitor the situation closely, the safety of our passengers, crew, and operations remains our highest priority.

Emirates suspends some UAE flights

Emirates is still listing suspended flights on its website, with continued disruption to Jordan, Lebanon, Iran and Iraq journeys.

The travel update from the Dubai carrier said: “Due to the regional situation, Emirates has temporarily suspended all flights to:

Jordan (Amman) and Lebanon (Beirut), until and including Sunday, June 22

Iran (Tehran) and Iraq (Baghdad and Basra), until and including Monday, June 30

“Customers connecting through Dubai with final destinations in Iraq, Iran, Jordan, Lebanon; and customers with onwards flydubai connections to suspended destinations will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice”.

The airline added that customers impacted by flight cancellations should contact their travel agency for rebooking. Customers departing or arriving at Dubai International Airport were advised to check their flight status on emirates.com for the latest information.

Emirates said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers. We continue to closely monitor developments. The safety of our passengers, employees and operations will always be our top priority”.