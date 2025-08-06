Nobu makes Egypt debut with North Coast opening at SODIC’s Ogami

SODIC has officially opened Nobu North Coast at Ogami, bringing the globally recognised Japanese lifestyle and hospitality brand to Egypt for the first time.

The launch marks the start of a broader collaboration between SODIC and Nobu, with plans for hotels and residences across key developments in the country.

Nobu North Coast debuts in Egypt

Located in SODIC’s signature 440-acre coastal development Ogami, Nobu North Coast delivers the brand’s hallmark Japanese cuisine, design, and beachside ambience to one of Egypt’s most popular summer destinations. The new venue features Nobu’s internationally celebrated dishes alongside creations exclusive to the Egyptian location.

Designed by Rockwell Group, the restaurant draws on Nobu’s signature design elements, combining natural textures, light woods, and geometric accents in a setting that balances Japanese minimalism with Mediterranean influences.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to curating world-class experiences and introducing global icons to Egypt in a way that feels both thoughtful and distinctly local,” said Ayman Amer, General Manager of SODIC. “Nobu is not just a restaurant; it encapsulates everything OGAMI stands for: intentional design, elevated hospitality, and a bold new standard for coastal living.”

Nobu North Coast will host a programme of curated events and cultural experiences throughout the summer. The opening is the first phase of a larger rollout at Ogami, which recently won “Master Plan of the Year” at the 2025 Architecture Leaders Awards by Design Middle East.

Following the restaurant’s debut, SODIC plans to launch Nobu Residences, with a Nobu Hotel to follow. The company said its long-term partnership with Nobu will extend to other developments, including The Estates and Eastown District New Cairo (EDNC), reinforcing its aim to redefine luxury living across Egypt.