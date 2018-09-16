Asia Cup 2018: Ton-up Mushfiqur helps Bangladesh thump Sri Lanka

Bangladeshi batsman Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates after scoring 100 runs during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 15, 2018.

Mushfiqur Rahim's 150-ball 144 with 11 fours and four sixes lifted Bangladesh from a precarious 1-2 in the first over to 261

Senior batsman Mushfiqur Rahim smashed a brilliant career-best hundred to steer Bangladesh to an emphatic 137-run victory over Sri Lanka in the opening Asia Cup match in Dubai on Saturday.

The former captain's 150-ball 144 with 11 fours and four sixes lifted Bangladesh from a precarious 1-2 in the first over to 261 after they won the toss and batted in the Group B match.

Sri Lanka, who have won five Asia Cup titles, had lost half of their side for 60 in the 17th over before being bowled out for 124 in 35.2 overs, succumbing to their second-worst defeat against Bangladesh in 45 one-day internationals.

Sri Lanka's worst defeat against Bangladesh was a 163-run loss at Dhaka earlier this year.

Dilruwan Perera (29), Upul Tharanga (27) and Suranga Lakmal (20) were the only batsmen to offer any resistance as Bangladesh bowled superbly from the start.

Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan and skipper Mashrafe Mortaza took two wickets apiece.

But it was Rahim who gave a treat to a packed 25,000-capacity stadium, most of them Bengali expats working as labourers.

Rahim added 131 for the third wicket with Mohammad Mithun (63) to lead the recovery after recalled Sri Lankan paceman Lasith Malinga removed Liton Das and Shakib Al Hasan for ducks.

Rahim bettered his previous ODI best of 117 he scored against India at Fatullah four years ago, helping his team to add 63 in the last ten overs.

Mithun hit five fours and two sixes in his 68-ball enterprising knock, his first ODI fifty.

Malinga finished with 4-23 in his first match in 13 months.

Afghanistan are the third team in the group. Pakistan meet qualifiers Hong Kong in Group A, which also features defending champions India.

Video of The UAE’s controversial T20X cricket league plans

Scoreboard of the Asia Cup Group B match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh played at Dubai Stadium on Saturday:

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal not out - 2*

Liton Das c Mendis b Malinga - 0

Shakib Al Hasan b Malinga - 0

Mushfiqur Rahim c Mendis b Perera - 144

Mohammad Mithun c M Perera b Malinga - 63

Mahmudullah c de Silva b Aponso - 1

Mosaddek Hossain c M Perera b Malinga - 1

Mehidy Hasan c and b Lakmal - 15

Mashrafe Mortaza c Tharanga b de Silva - 11

Rubel Hossain lbw b de Silva - 2

Mustafizur Rahman run out- 10

Extras: (lb4, nb1, w7) - 12

Total: (all out; 49.3 overs) - 261

Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Das), 2-1 (Shakib), 3-134 (Mithun), 4-136 (Mahmudullah), 5-142 (Hossain), 6-175 (Hasan), 7-195 (Mortaza), 8-203 (Hossain), 9-229 (Mustafizur)

Bowling: Malinga 10-2-23-4 (nb1, w3) Lakmal 10-0-46-1 (w1) Aponso 9-0-55-1, T. Perera 7.3-0-51-1 (w1) , M. Perera 3-0-25-0, D. de Silva 7-0-38-2 (w1), M Shanaka 3-0-19-0

Note: Tamim Iqbal retired hurt on two before returning after the fall of ninth wicket

Sri Lanka

U. Tharanga b Mortaza- 27

K. Mendis lbw b Mustafiz- 0

K. Perera lbw b Hasan - 11

D. de Silva lbw b Mortaza- 0

A. Mathews lbw b Hossain - 16

D. Shanaka run out - 7

T. Perera c Hossain b Hasan - 6

D. Perera st Das b Mosaddek - 29

S. Lakmal b Mustafiz - 20

M. Oponso c sub (Shanto) b Shakib - 4

L. Malinga not out - 3

Extras: (lb1) - 1

Total: all out, 35.2 overs - 124

Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Mendis), 2-28 (Tharanga), 3-32 (de Silva), 4-38 (K. Perera), 5-60 (Shanaka), 6-63 (Mathews), 7-69 (T Perera), 8-96 (Lakmal), 9-120 (D Perera)

Bowling: Mortaza 6-2-25-2, Mustafizur 6-0-20-2, Hasan 7-1-21-2, Shakib 9.2-0-31-1, Hossain 4-0-18-1, Mosaddek 3-0-8-1

Result: Bangladesh won by 137 runs

Toss: Bangladesh

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA) and Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND)

Tv umpire: Gregory Brathwaite (WIS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)