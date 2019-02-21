Oman Football Association names Koeman as new manager

Koeman was most recently the interim manager of Turkish club giant Fenerbahce

Dutch trainer Erwin Koeman has been named as the new manager of Oman’s national football team, the Oman Football Association (OFA) announced on Wednesday.

Koeman succeeds another Dutch manager, Pim Verbeek, who resigned after Oman reached the knockout stages of the tournament, citing ‘personal reasons’.

The 57-year old Koeman was last interim manager of Turkish club Fenerbahce. His younger brother Ronald is the manager of the Dutch national team.

“The board agreed to appoint Koeman as the coach of the national team on a two-year contract,” said Othman Al Balushi, the chief executive of the OFA.

The Dutchman’s managerial career started as the U21 manager of Dutch club PSV Eindhoven. He later became the coach of Hungary’s national team between April 2008 and July 2010.

He then worked as an assistant to his brother at Southampton and Everson before headed to Turkey.