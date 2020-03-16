Emirates airline to suspend services to 30 destinations from Tuesday

The Dubai-based carrier has been forced to ground more than 20 Airbus A380 planes as a result of low demand for travel, reports

Emirates airline will suspend flights to 30 destinations across the world from from Tuesday this week, as the coronavirus restrictions start to have a greater impact on its operations.

In February the company announced it was suspending all flights to China, except to Beijing. While earlier this month, Emirates called a halt to a range of services across the Middle East, Asia, America and Europe, including Hong Kong, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, New York (via Milan and Athens) and Poland.

From Tuesday a number of other destinations will be added, including Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Cyprus, Malta (via Larnaca) and Portugal.

A spokesperson for the airline said: “We have implemented fee waivers for changes to bookings made on or before March 31, 2020, and are offering bonus tier miles and reduced tier travel requirement to help Skywards members retain their status.”

Emirates is offering refunds and rebooking for customers impacted, who were ticketed to travel until May 31. Rebooking will be allowed until June 30, as will re-routing to select destinations. Travel vouchers are available to the value of the tickets or a full refund will be given.

Flights have been suspended to the following destinations:

Amman: From 17 March to 31 March

Baghdad: From 17 March to 31 March

Bangkok- Hong Kong: From 9 March – 31 March

Basra: From 17 March to 31 March

Beirut: From 17 March to 31 March

Bologna: From 13 March – 03 April

Casablanca: From 16 March - 31 March

Dammam: From 09 March until further notice

Fort Lauderdale: 13 to 31 March

Guangzhou: From 05 February until further notice

Istanbul (IST): From 17 March - 31 March

Istanbul (SAW): From 17 March - 31 March

Jeddah: From 09 March until further notice

Kuwait City: From 14 March to 31 March

Larnaca: From 17 March- 31 March

Malta (via Larnaca): From 17 March- 31 March

Medina: From 09 March until further notice

Milan: From 13 March – 03 April

New York JFK – Milan: 11 March to 12 April

New York EWR – Athens: 13 March to 12 April

Peshawar: From 15 March to 31 March, flights to/from Peshawar will be rerouted through Islamabad. Affected customers will need to make their own way to rerouted airports and will receive an email with their rebooking details.

Porto: From 17 March- 31 March

Riyadh: From 09 March until 31 March

Rome: From 14 March – 03 April

Shanghai: From 05 February until further notice

Sialkot: From 15 March to 31 March, flights to/from Sialkot will be re-routed through Lahore. Affected customers will need to make their own way to rerouted airports and will receive an email with their rebooking details.

Taipei: From 16 March until further notice

Tehran: From 26 February until further notice

Venice: From 12 March - 03 April

Warsaw: From 15 March - 28 March

For more information, visit Travel updates.