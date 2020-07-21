Dutch airline KLM adds Riyadh to Gulf destinations

Amsterdam-based KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has announced plans to reopen routes to the Middle East from the end of September, which includes a new service operating to and from the Saudi capital Riyadh.

It will take the total number of destinations in the Gulf served by KLM to seven, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi (UAE), Dammam and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Manama (Bahrain) and Kuwait City (Kuwait).

The opening of Riyadh means an increase in the number of destinations, but not in the number of flights to the Middle East, as plans are to combine it with an existing destination.

“We are humbled to be among the first European airlines resuming flights to the Middle East, offering travel solutions to Paris, Amsterdam and beyond,” said Yeshwant Pawar, General Manager, Air France KLM, Gulf, Iran and Pakistan.

KLM will fly directly from Amsterdam to Riyadh four-times-a-week with a short stopover in Dammam on the return journey.

In terms of other Gulf destinations, KLM will serve Muscat three times a week, with a stopover in Abu Dhabi, from August 3.

Thrice-weekly services to Kuwait and Bahrain will also resume on September 28 - between August 3 and September 28, flights between Amsterdam, Kuwait- Dammam, Amsterdam will be served four-times-a-week.

Daily flights from Amsterdam to Dubai will remain unchanged.

Flights are subject to government approval and entry restrictions.