One dead in Greek freighter fire in Arabian Sea

A Greek sailor died and another was injured in a fire that broke out aboard a freighter in the Arabian Sea, the Greek coastguard said Wednesday.

The fire aboard the Greek-flagged bulk carrier Faneromeni off the western coast of India claimed the life of its 55-year-old second engineer, a coastguard source told AFP.

The ship's 26-year-old third engineer will require hospitalisation for smoke inhalation, the source said.

Greek state agency ANA said Indian authorities were handling the incident and had asked nearby ships to assist.

The Indian navy told AFP they had no information on the incident at the moment.

The freighter was sailing without cargo from Abu Dhabi to Port Elizabeth, South Africa.