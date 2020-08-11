We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

By Nikhil Pereira

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Travel & Hospitality
Tue 11 Aug 2020 09:18 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Nikhil Pereira

Cloud kitchen operator Ikcon eyes Saudi expansion after $10m funding raise

Ikcon has plans to grow its network to 30 cloud kitchens in the near future

Cloud kitchen operator Ikcon eyes Saudi expansion after $10m funding raise

IKcon founders Khalid Baareh and Kareem Abughazaleh

Dubai-based cloud kitchen operato Ikcon has successfully raised $10 million of funding, including a recently closed pre-series A round of $5 million led by Arzan VC, AlTouq Group and Nazer Group among other reputable investors.

Ikcon was founded in Dubai in early 2019, by Khalid Baareh and Kareem Abughazaleh, to address the growing demand for food delivery across the Middle East.

Currently Ikcon operates ten cloud kitchens across the UAE with plans to start operations in Saudi Arabia in Q4 2020 and other countries in the region throughout 2021.

Ikcon has plans to grow its network to thirty cloud kitchens in the near future.

Khalid Baareh, co-founder and CEO, said plans are in place to launch Ikcon’s Series A round in Q4 2020.

“We are laser focused on developing proprietary technology to accelerate the evolution of data analytics, process automation and AI as a key differentiator in our fast-growing space.  The next few years are going to be exciting and transformational years for the food delivery market.” Baareh added.

Speaking more about its business model Kareem Abughazaleh, co-founder and COO, of Ikcon said the company “acts as a franchisee on the behalf of its partner restaurants and brand owners”.

Ikcon operates modern kitchen spaces that are kitted with the latest equipment utilising smart tech solutions. The firm also has its own trained chefs and customer service teams.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest travel news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Nikhil Pereira

Read next

World's first Old El Paso 'restaurant' opens in Dubai

Egypt makes negative PCR test mandatory for most travellers from August 15

Al Waleed Investment Group opens Beach Walk Hotel in Jumeirah