Back in business: How technology outlines the city of the future

A successful smart strategy leverages IoT and digital technologies to manage real-world complexities, improve citizen services and raise the quality of living across the connected ecosystem. This is reflected in a KPMG study that estimates the MENA smart cities market to double in value from $1.3 billion in 2018 to $2.7 billion by 2022. The ‘Tech’ edition of the Back in Business webinar series shines the spotlight on how emerging technologies are enabling the economic development of smart cities by improving infrastructure and environment, and optimising costs.