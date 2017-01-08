7 must-dos before leaving your car for the winter break
Conference - Dubai, United Arab Emirates
8 January 2017 to 10 January 2017
Conference - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
12 January 2017 to 14 January 2017
|DB ISL INS&REINS
|EKTTITAB HLDG CO
|INT FIN ADVISORS
|TAKAFUL HOUSE
|ISLAMIC ARAB INS
|ALSALAMSUDAN
|CURRENCY
|VALUE*
|CHANGE*
|AED
|3.67
|0.00 %
|BHD
|0.38
|0.06 %
|KWD
|0.31
|-0.08 %
|OMR
|0.38
|0.00 %
|QAR
|3.64
|-0.01 %
|Commodity
|Value
(USD $)
|Price
Change
|GOLD
|1,166.95
|7.33
|SILVER
|16.50
|0.23
|PLATINUM
|946.70
|8.70
|PALLADIUM
|741.77
|27.00
|ICE BRENT CRUDE
|55.65
|-1.17
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
During economic boom or bust, workload analysis can be any company's competitive advantage or Achilles’ heel. Workload analysis should be closely scrutinised... moreWednesday, 4 January 2017 8:55 AM - Shalini
Mr. Sajwani has come a long way when i was doing my bachelors. He has been a risk taker from his humble beginnings of DAMAC as a catering company. There... moreTuesday, 3 January 2017 8:24 AM - jebelalibaba
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
What is the plan with the dewa connection. Who is taking care of that? Electricity and water...small detail. moreTuesday, 13 December 2016 1:05 PM - bob the builder
Cover Story 5
Talent acquisition to be key focus for MidEast firms in 2017
Courts 'key to success' of UAE's new bankruptcy law, says Fitch
hi,Wednesday, 4 January 2017 12:56 PM - AHMED
is this law implemented or not yet more