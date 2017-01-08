International Edition
UAE brings in new law to regulate ownership of wild animals

UAE brings in new law to regulate ownership of dangerous animals

Move comes as wildcats including cheetahs and tigers are known to have been domesticated in the UAE

Carillion JV wins $197m deal for Dubai's One Central project

Carillion JV wins $197m deal for Dubai's One Central project

Al Futtaim Carillion wins contract to deliver phase 1A6; to include two Grade A office buildings of 12 and 8 storeys

Paris firm said to be in talks for Mubadala portfolio stake

Paris firm said to be in talks for Mubadala portfolio stake

Investment firm Ardian reportedly keen to buy a 50% stake in Abu Dhabi fund's private equity business for about $1bn

Dubai ruler's wife named chairperson of UAE Food Bank initiative

Dubai ruler's wife named chairperson of UAE Food Bank initiative

Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum's keenness for charity work makes her the ideal choice, says ruler

Expats blamed for failure of telecom sector Saudisation

Expats blamed for failure of telecom sector Saudisation

Foreign traders continue to sell mobile phones at prices much cheaper than those offered in shops

The business lunch: Pier Chic

For a client that demands extra attention, this destination lunch...

The client dinner: Izakaya

Hidden within the JW Marriot Marquis' towering walls lies a...

The ultimate CEO travel bucket list 2017

Topping the list of New Year resolutions by CEOs are...

The world according to Elon Musk

The billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX wants to change...

UK's finance minister Hammond set to meet Gulf leaders
UK's finance minister Hammond set to meet Gulf leaders

Philip Hammond will meet with political leaders and finance officials in the Gulf as part of drive to promote trade

Kuwait's Agility expects logistics profit, revenue growth in 2017
Kuwait's Agility expects logistics profit, revenue growth in 2017

Growth in emerging markets and demand for pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics will drive faster growth

Emirates says to resume A380 flights to Japan in March
Emirates says to resume A380 flights to Japan in March

Dubai-based airline announces plan to deploy superjumbo on Narita route from March 26

Saudi Arabia to begin three-year term in UN Human Rights Council
Saudi Arabia to begin three-year term in UN Human Rights Council

Gulf kingdom is re-elected despite its continued practise of controversial human rights laws

Dubai's Damac launches new homes inspired by London, LA
Dubai's Damac launches new homes inspired by London, LA

Developer says sales of Kensington Boutique Villas will launch on Thursday while Beverly Hills Boutique Villas will go on sale on Saturday

Dubai airport passenger traffic rises 9.4% in November
Dubai airport passenger traffic rises 9.4% in November

New figures reveal that traffic grew 7% to 75.95 million people in the first 11 months of 2016

Dubai's DIB says holding company sells stake in Jordanian bank
Dubai's DIB says holding company sells stake in Jordanian bank

Dubai Islamic Bank says it has sold 20.8% interest in Jordan Dubai Islamic Bank

Bahrain's GIB said to choose banks for international bond sale
Bahrain's GIB said to choose banks for international bond sale

Sources say Gulf International Bank is planning a transaction of upwards of $500m

Kuwait Petroleum Corp says committed to new oil output cut
Kuwait Petroleum Corp says committed to new oil output cut

State-owned energy giant has notified its clients of the production cuts from the start of January

'Solid expansion' of UAE non-oil business in Q4 2016, says Emirates NBD
'Solid expansion' of UAE non-oil business in Q4 2016, says Emirates NBD

Output grows to a 16-month high on back of new orders, according to the bank’s latest purchasing managers’ index (PMI)

Social media companies block 'culturally inappropriate' content in Bahrain
Social media companies block 'culturally inappropriate' content in Bahrain

Move follows a series of meetings with the country’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority

Palestinians face budget cuts after sharp fall in foreign funding
Palestinians face budget cuts after sharp fall in foreign funding
Wing flap fault main theory behind Black Sea Russian jet crash
Wing flap fault main theory behind Black Sea Russian jet crash
Muhammad Ali's daughter visits Qatar exhibition dedicated to late boxer
Muhammad Ali's daughter visits Qatar exhibition dedicated to late boxer
Saudi bank deposits hit highest level this year in November
Saudi bank deposits hit highest level this year in November
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza
Sizing up Sharjah: Marwan Bin Jassim Al Sarkal
Sizing up Sharjah: Marwan Bin Jassim Al Sarkal
Emirati aims to break Guinness World Record for fastest crossing of UAE
Emirati aims to break Guinness World Record for fastest crossing of UAE
Turnaround king: Khalid bin Kalban
Turnaround king: Khalid bin Kalban
Culinary creator: Kuwaiti restaurateur Basil Al Salem
Culinary creator: Kuwaiti restaurateur Basil Al Salem
Making a splash: Omniyat founder Mahdi Amjad
Making a splash: Omniyat founder Mahdi Amjad
What the oil production cut means for all businesses
What the oil production cut means for all businesses
Sovereign funds pulled cash from world markets for third year running
Sovereign funds pulled cash from world markets for third year running
Going public: tycoon BR Shetty
Going public: tycoon BR Shetty
Strong foundations: Dubai Land Department's Ali Abdulla Al Ali
Strong foundations: Dubai Land Department's Ali Abdulla Al Ali
Why the UK-GCC friendship is mutually beneficial
Why the UK-GCC friendship is mutually beneficial
Going green: Diamond Developer CEO Faris Saeed
Going green: Diamond Developer CEO Faris Saeed
Why did I lose? Reflections of a former UK chancellor
Why did I lose? Reflections of a former UK chancellor
Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans
Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans
Inside Google's brave new world
Inside Google's brave new world
Murray extends ATP Tour match winning streak in Doha

Murray extends ATP Tour match winning streak in Doha

World number one swept past Frenchman Jeremy Chardy 6-0 7-6

Revealed: Best dressed Arab women of 2016

Revealed: Best dressed Arab women of 2016

Find out who made out list, from television hosts to fashion consultants and style bloggers

Low-cost holiday guide: How to plan a well-deserved getaway on a budget

Low-cost holiday guide: How to plan a well-deserved getaway on a budget

Experts share their tips on planning a low cost holiday getaway

Djokovic recovers from slow start to begin year with win in Doha

Djokovic recovers from slow start to begin year with win in Doha

Serbian will play either Florian Mayer of Germany or Argentine Horacio Zeballos in the second round

Sip on gold cappuccino at the Armani Hotel Dubai

Sip on gold cappuccino at the Armani Hotel Dubai

Coffee with a side of 23 carat gold flakes for AED75

Zaha Hadid memorial planned at Dubai project

Zaha Hadid memorial planned at Dubai project

Two 20-storey towers unify as a cube that appears to hover above the ground with surrounding structures reflecting off it

Revealed: Top coloured diamonds sold in 2016

Revealed: Top coloured diamonds sold in 2016

UK auction house Sotheby’s reveals diamonds sold for as much as $32m

Nadal wins fourth Mubadala World Tennis Championship title

Nadal wins fourth Mubadala World Tennis Championship title

World number one Andy Murray ends landmark year with win over Raonic

Dubai Holding launches pop-up libraries to drive reading initiative

Dubai Holding launches pop-up libraries to drive reading initiative

Books for All programme aims to provide greater access to books for residents across the UAE

Review: Armani Ristorante, Dubai

Review: Armani Ristorante, Dubai

Armani Hotel's signature restaurant in Burj Khalifa is a stylish treat for the senses

10 habits to follow for a healthy and happy 2017

10 habits to follow for a healthy and happy 2017

Spa manager Chiaro Campo shares 10 simple steps to achieve wellbeing and happiness in the new year

