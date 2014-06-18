167 foreign investors launch legal action against KSA

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
The Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority has cancelled the licenses of 374 foreign investors in a bid to boost Saudi jobs.
More than 160 foreign investors have reportedly filed complaints against Saudi Arabia’s investment authority after their licences were cancelled in what they claim was discrimination.
The Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) said it cancelled the licenses of 374 foreign investors in 2013 after they failed to correct their status according to new regulations.
The organisation said the move was aimed at cleaning up the sector to attract major international investment companies and create more jobs for Saudis, Arab News reported.
But some of the foreign investors whose licenses were cancelled, including Arabs, Americans, Canadians and Indians, said the move had affected their investments worth billions of riyals.
The newspaper said 167 investors had lodged complaints against SAGIA at the Court of Grievances and had threatened to take the issue to an international centre for investment disputes in the US.
One investor also reportedly complained the SAGIA’s annual fee of SAR12,000 ($3200) for each license was excessive.
“The royal decree calls for equal treatment of Saudi and foreign investors, but in practice this is not the case,” another investor was quoted as saying.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules