UAE holiday dates; Commission-free Dubai real estate apps; 2025 visa-free travel ideas; Major Saudi property news – 10 things you missed this week

From game-changing real estate trends to major government updates across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, this week’s top stories are shaping the region’s business and lifestyle landscape. Whether you’re planning your next holiday, exploring investment opportunities, or tracking policy changes, we’ve got you covered.

Catch up on 10 of the biggest news stories this week, as selected by Arabian Business editors.

Image: Shutterstock

UAE National Day 2025: Will there be a five-day weekend? Expected dates revealed

UAE residents may be able to look forward to another long weekend in December 2025 as National Day approaches.

UAE National Day is officially marked on December 2 and 3 each year. In 2025, these dates fall on a Tuesday and Wednesday.

While the UAE government has not yet confirmed any extended break, residents may expect Monday, December 1 to be an additional day off, making it a five-day weekend.

Experts agree that brokers won’t disappear entirely, but their numbers will likely diminish dramatically, with only those who adapt surviving. Image: Shutterstock

Commission-free apps challenge Dubai real estate brokers as direct buyer-seller models rise

Dubai’s property market is facing a shift as new digital platforms allowing direct buyer-seller connections threaten to make traditional real estate brokers obsolete, experts told Arabian Business.

This shift mirrors how online booking services disrupted the travel agency industry over a decade ago. Some believe the real estate industry is now facing its travel agency moment.

“We’re not approaching disruption, we’re already in it,” said Ainsley Duncombe, founder of Off Market Listing Dubai and a 17-year veteran of the emirate’s property scene. “Think back to the travel industry. How often do people still use traditional travel agents? That same transformation is already underway in real estate.”

Indian passport holders residing in UAE can visit countries like Malaysia, Singapore, and Georgia without visas. Image: Shutterstock

UAE summer 2025: Visa-free travel destinations for Indian passport holders from Dubai

Indian passport holders residing in the UAE have access to a wide range of visa-free, visa-on-arrival, and e-visa destinations in summer 2025.

Click here to see a few countries and regions open for travel without a pre-approved visa or visa-on-arrival for Indian passport holders from Dubai.

Indian passport holders in Dubai are advised to confirm entry requirements with official embassy or consulate sources before booking travel, as visa rules may change without prior notice.

Dubai’s Real Estate Strategy 2033 aims to increase housing supply and homeownership to 33 per cent whilst doubling the sector’s contribution to GDP. Image: Shutterstock

Dubai real estate: Investors can soon buy, sell property under new DLD, Crypto.com deal

Dubai real estate investors may soon be able to buy and sell property using digital currencies like Bitcoin, following a new partnership between Dubai Land Department (DLD) and Crypto.com.

DLD, in partnership with Crypto.com, will develop a digital investment environment for virtual real estate assets and explore blockchain technologies and digital currencies within the sector.

The agreement follows the Dubai Government’s announcement of plans to enable payment of government fees using digital currencies, representing a step forward in integrating technology with public services and reinforcing the emirate’s leadership in government innovation.

Saudi Arabia announces new work permit system for expats

Saudi Arabia‘s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has implemented a new system for expat work permits.

The new classification system divides expat workers in the kingdom into three skill categories: high-skill, skilled, and basic.

Minister Ahmed Al-Rajhi announced the decision, which aims to enhance worker performance and attract global talent to transfer expertise and experience to the Saudi labour market.

Dubai real estate prices climb in H1 2025 as villas surge up to 11% and ROI hits 11% in key communities

Dubai’s residential real estate market maintained strong momentum in the first half of 2025, with rising prices, high rental yields, and increased investor confidence across both ready and off-plan segments.

According to a market report from Bayut and dubizzle, the emirate’s real estate sector is entering a more mature, data-driven phase, where long-term value, transparency, and trusted insights are shaping buyer and seller decisions.

In the ready sales segment, villa prices in Dubailand surged by up to 10.4 per cent, driven by demand for larger, affordable homes. Other high-performing communities included Dubai South, DAMAC Hills 2, and Dubai Sports City.

Saudi Arabia’s cabinet has approved a new law allowing non-Saudis to own property, aiming to boost FDI and real estate growth. Image: Shutterstock

Saudi cabinet approves law on property ownership by non-citizens

The Saudi Arabian Cabinet, chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, approved an updated law regulating property ownership by non-Saudis. The law aims to develop the real estate sector and encourage foreign direct investment.

The new law permits ownership in the Holy Cities of Makkah and Madinah, albeit with special requirements, and comes into effect from January 2026.

The cabinet decision mandates the Real Estate General Authority with the responsibility for proposing the areas within which non-Saudis may own real estate or acquire other property rights. The authority will publish the executive regulations of the law on the Istitaa public survey platform and seek viewpoints and suggestions of the public within 180 days of its publication in the official Umm Al-Qura Gazette.

Image: Dubai Media Office

Dubai’s RTA launches trials for driverless vehicles

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Pony.ai, a company specialising in autonomous driving technologies, to begin pilot trials of autonomous vehicles in the emirate.

The trials are scheduled to begin later this year, with plans to launch a fully driverless commercial service in 2026.

Pony.ai recently unveiled the seventh generation of its autonomous vehicles, developed jointly with automotive manufacturers including Toyota, GAC, and BAIC. The company’s vehicles feature artificial intelligence algorithms and sensors, including lidars, radars, and cameras, designed to ensure navigation and safety across road and weather conditions.

UAE denies lifetime Golden Visa claims

The UAE has denied rumours it is granting lifetime Golden Visas to citizens of certain nationalities.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) denied the accuracy of rumours circulated by some local and international media outlets and websites regarding the granting of lifetime Golden Visas to certain nationalities.

ICP clarified that the categories, conditions, and regulations of the Golden Visa are clearly defined in accordance with official laws, legislations, and ministerial decisions.

The airline has instructed passengers impacted by the cancellations to contact their travel agencies for rebooking options. Image: DXB

UAE flight cancellations: Emirates announces travel update

Dubai-based carrier Emirates has announced updated flight cancellations, extending its suspension of Iran flights.

Until July 17, Emirates will not fly to and from Tehran citing “operational reasons” in its latest travel update.

The airline announced the extension on July 8, marking the latest in a series of suspensions that have affected the route since mid-June due to regional tensions.