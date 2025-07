UAE summer 2025: Visa-free travel destinations for Indian passport holders from Dubai

Indian passport holders residing in the UAE have access to a wide range of visa-free, visa-on-arrival, and e-visa destinations in summer 2025 .

Here are a few countries and regions open for travel without a pre-approved visa or visa-on-arrival for Indian passport holders from Dubai:

Qatar: Offers a 30-day visa-free stay Oman: Provides a visa-free stay for up to 14 days Thailand: Allows visa-free entry for up to 30 days Indonesia: Offers a 30-day visa-free stay Malaysia: Provides a 90-day visa-free stay Singapore: Allows visa-free travel Mauritius: Offers a 90-day visa-free stay Seychelles: Provides a 90-day visa-free stay Maldives: Offers a 30-day visa-free stay Sri Lanka: Requires an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for visa-free entry Nepal: Allows visa-free entry Bhutan: Requires a passport or voter ID for entry Georgia: Offers visa-free entry for up to 1 year Armenia: Provides a 180-day visa-free stay Serbia: Offers a 90-day visa-free stay Albania: Provides a 90-day visa-free stay Fiji: Offers visa-free entry Barbados: Allows visa-free travel Dominica: Offers visa-free travel for up to 180 days Haiti: Allows visa-free entry for 90 days Jamaica: Provides visa-free entry Saint Kitts and Nevis: Offers visa-free entry for 90 days St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Allows visa-free travel Trinidad and Tobago: Offers visa-free travel Kazakhstan: Allows visa-free entry Cook Islands: Offers visa-free entry Vanuatu: Allows visa-free entry Micronesia: Offers a 30-day visa-free stay

Indian passport holders in Dubai are advised to confirm entry requirements with official embassy or consulate sources before booking travel, as visa rules may change without prior notice.

Direct and connecting flights from Dubai are available to most of these destinations via Emirates, flydubai, Air India Express, IndiGo, and other regional carriers.