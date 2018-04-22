R&B star 'The Weeknd' to headline Abu Dhabi F1's Friday concert

'Early Bird' discount of up to 30% for 2018 Abu Dhabi F1 tickets available until 31 May
By Neil Halligan
Sun 22 Apr 2018 11:56 AM

Grammy-award winner ‘The Weeknd’ is to play the Friday night (November 23) of the Yasalam After-Race Concert during the 2018 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Canadian R&B star will perform tracks from his critically-acclaimed 2015 album ‘Beauty Behind The Madness’, his new fourth studio album ‘My Dear Melancholy” as well as songs from his earlier mixtapes ‘House of Balloons’, ‘Thursday’, and ‘Echoes of Silence’.

The 28-year-old is best known for his hit singles 'I Feel It Coming', 'Can’t Feel My Face', ‘Starboy' and most recently 'Call Out My Name'.

Access to the four nights of Yasalam After-Race Concerts is limited to F1 ticket holders. A three-day ticket provides access to all four concerts.

Tickets purchased before May 31 are available a discount of up to 30%.

“The Yasalam After-Race Concerts have brought the biggest and best acts from across the globe to the Abu Dhabi stage time and time again, and marking our tenth year makes the 2018 line-up extra special,” said John Lickrish, Flash Entertainment CEO.

“The Weeknd has not only smashed records but challenged conventions in music, and we’re thrilled to announce an innovative music icon as the Friday After-Race Concert performance in what will be an incredible weekend.”

Tickets are available online at www.yasmarinacircuit.com and through the Yas Marina Circuit Call Centre (800 927) or +971 (0) 2 659 9800, as well as through all Etihad Shops and Virgin Megastores, Yas Central Express stand at Yas Mall.

