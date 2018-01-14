Abu Dhabi Financial Group opens new office at ADGM

The Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG) has set up a new official in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) on Al Maryah in a move the company says will allow for further expansion and growth.
“ADFG is delighted to have opened its headquarters at ADGM, the region’s newest international financial center and a global inspiration for the financial services industry,” said Jassim Alseddiqi, CEO of ADFG. “ADGM offers us a strategic location and the certainty of a professional environment benchmarked against globally recognised standards.”
Ahmed Al Sayegh, chairman of ADGM, said, “It is always gratifying to witness how so many of our home-grown entities have grown from strength to strength, both locally and internationally.
“As an international financial centre, ADGM advocates that local entities form one of the core pillars and are a key sustainable force behind the growth of a flourishing financial center and economy.
"We are glad to be ADFG’s partner and preferred launch-pad and look forward to their continued successes and development."
ADFG now has over $6 billion in assets under management, and has recently completed a number of strategic investments and acquisitions.
