Abu Dhabi Financial Group opens new office at ADGM

ADGM, with over $6bn in assets under management, said move will help it expand in the future
ADFG now has over $6 billion in assets under management, and has recently completed a number of strategic investments and acquisitions.
By Staff writer
Sun 14 Jan 2018 11:23 AM

The Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG) has set up a new official in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) on Al Maryah in a move the company says will allow for further expansion and growth.

“ADFG is delighted to have opened its headquarters at ADGM, the region’s newest international financial center and a global inspiration for the financial services industry,” said Jassim Alseddiqi, CEO of ADFG. “ADGM offers us a strategic location and the certainty of a professional environment benchmarked against globally recognised standards.”

Ahmed Al Sayegh, chairman of ADGM, said, “It is always gratifying to witness how so many of our home-grown entities have grown from strength to strength, both locally and internationally.

“As an international financial centre, ADGM advocates that local entities form one of the core pillars and are a key sustainable force behind the growth of a flourishing financial center and economy.

"We are glad to be ADFG’s partner and preferred launch-pad and look forward to their continued successes and development."

ADFG now has over $6 billion in assets under management, and has recently completed a number of strategic investments and acquisitions.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Saudi wealth fund said to weigh bank loans for investments

Saudi wealth fund said to weigh bank loans for investments

14 Jan 2018
Banking & Finance
Cryptocurrency rivals snap at Bitcoin's heels

Cryptocurrency rivals snap at Bitcoin's heels

13 Jan 2018
Banking & Finance
Saudi shipper Bahri inks $96m loan deal for new carriers

Saudi shipper Bahri inks $96m loan deal for new carriers

10 Jan 2018
Banking & Finance
Dubai premium office rents flatline during 2017

Dubai premium office rents flatline during 2017

09 Jan 2018
Banking & Finance
Revealed: where UAE investors are buying overseas property

Revealed: where UAE investors are buying overseas property

08 Jan 2018
Banking & Finance
UAE's Mubadala said to mull options for $920m RHB stake

UAE's Mubadala said to mull options for $920m RHB stake

12 Jan 2018
Banking & Finance
Emirates said to seek sukuk deal of up to $1bn

Emirates said to seek sukuk deal of up to $1bn

10 Jan 2018
Banking & Finance
MidEast investment banking fees flatline at $912m in 2017

MidEast investment banking fees flatline at $912m in 2017

10 Jan 2018
Banking & Finance
Aramco is said to seek $2bn from Japan's export agency

Aramco is said to seek $2bn from Japan's export agency

10 Jan 2018
Banking & Finance
Union Properties 'in final stages' of selling stake in Emicool

Union Properties 'in final stages' of selling stake in Emicool

10 Jan 2018
News