IHC launches AI-native reinsurance platform RIQ from Abu Dhabi with $1bn backing

Backed by more than $1bn in equity commitments and supported by strategic partners including BlackRock and Lunate, RIQ is positioned to become a transformative force in global insurance and risk transfer.

The launch of RIQ marks the next phase in IHC’s ambition to build a technologically advanced, capital-strong reinsurance entity designed for the future of global risk.

IHC launches RIQ reinsurance platform in Abu Dhabi

With real-time AI-driven analytics at its core, the platform will focus on enhancing underwriting precision, accelerating capital deployment, and addressing the complex needs of clients across Property and Casualty (P&C), Life, and specialised insurance segments.

The platform’s launch also signals Abu Dhabi’s continued emergence as a hub for innovation in financial services, with RIQ establishing its headquarters within the ADGM, the capital’s rapidly expanding international finance centre.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairman of RIQ, said: “With the unveiling of RIQ, we take a bold step toward shaping the future of global insurance. RIQ reflects our ambition to build a trusted, tech-forward reinsurance champion that connects global capital with high-growth markets, all from the heart of Abu Dhabi’s thriving financial centre.”

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC and Board Member of RIQ, said: “RIQ is the embodiment of IHC’s vision to invest in the next frontier of global financial services. Backed by AI, robust capital, and strategic alignment with world-class partners, RIQ is set to elevate the insurance and capital markets ecosystem across the region and beyond.”

Mark Wilson, CEO of RIQ, said: “We are proud to officially launch RIQ. Our new name signals our long-term commitment to building a high-performance, AI-native reinsurance company with the scale and agility to lead in a rapidly changing world. Our board’s collective experience and our strategic partnerships provide an exceptional foundation for sustainable global growth.”

Currently progressing through final approvals from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, RIQ will begin full operations in the coming months.

The company has already outlined a roadmap for global expansion, including talent acquisition, infrastructure development, and the pursuit of selective partnerships to drive innovation and long-term value.

RIQ aims to manage more than $10bn in liabilities in the coming years, while contributing to the development of a resilient, digitally advanced insurance ecosystem anchored in Abu Dhabi and built for global reach.