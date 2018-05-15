UAE to dispatch $5m in aid for Palestinians

The UAE has condemned Israel's use of force against Palestinian protesters on the border with Gaza
By Bernd Debusmann Jr
Tue 15 May 2018 12:05 PM

The UAE, through the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has allocated $5 million to provide medicines and medical supplies in response to deadly clashes on the Israel-Gaza border that have left at least 58 Palestinians dead and over 2,400 wounded.

In a statement, the ERC said that a team from the relief organisation will provide the supplies and medicines from Egypt.

On Monday, the UAE’s government strongly condemned Israeli’s use of force along its border with Gaza, noting that the Palestinians are practising their right to protest.

“The UAE absolutely rejects the use of force to confront peaceful demonstrations, which mark the 70th anniversary of Nakba (‘day of the catastrophe’) and demand their just rights,” said a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The statement also called on the international community to do its part to stop violence and protect the people of Palestine, as well as reiterated the UAE’s “unequivocal” position towards the Palestinian cause and its support for the restoration of their rights in line with international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

