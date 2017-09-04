Dubai Tourism launches start-up competition for GITEX 2017

Competition is invites start-ups to submit business plans under two categories

Dubai Tourism is running a competition to support the growing travel and hospitality start-up ecosystem in the region. In line with Dubai's Tourism Vision 2020, the competition has been designed for GITEX Future Stars 2017, an initiative to encourage start-ups innovation within the tourism sector.

The competition is inviting start-ups to submit business plans under one of two categories: hospitality services and the visitor experience.

A panel of judges will assess the applications and the top 30 applicants will be awarded their own exhibition space during GITEX Technology Week, which takes place 8 - 12 October 2017.

During GITEX Technology week, the start-up companies will be able to showcase their innovate ideas to thousands of corporate buyers, regional operators and over 250 investors.

Furthermore, the applicants can pitch their ideas to the judges and three winners will be selected from each category where they will receive the funds to turn their idea into a business.

To enter, visit www.gitex.com/innovators-wanted/