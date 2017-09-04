Dubai Tourism launches start-up competition for GITEX 2017

Competition is invites start-ups to submit business plans under two categories
By Kay Marham
Mon 04 Sep 2017 10:48 AM

Dubai Tourism is running a competition to support the growing travel and hospitality start-up ecosystem in the region. In line with Dubai's Tourism Vision 2020, the competition has been designed for GITEX Future Stars 2017, an initiative to encourage start-ups innovation within the tourism sector.

The competition is inviting start-ups to submit business plans under one of two categories: hospitality services and the visitor experience.

A panel of judges will assess the applications and the top 30 applicants will be awarded their own exhibition space during GITEX Technology Week, which takes place 8 - 12 October 2017.

During GITEX Technology week, the start-up companies will be able to showcase their innovate ideas to thousands of corporate buyers, regional operators and over 250 investors.

Furthermore, the applicants can pitch their ideas to the judges and three winners will be selected from each category where they will receive the funds to turn their idea into a business.

To enter, visit www.gitex.com/innovators-wanted/

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Arabian Business StartUp Awards - nominations close 14th September

Arabian Business StartUp Awards - nominations close 14th September

04 Sep 2017
StartUp
Moleskine open innovation programme calls for ideas

Moleskine open innovation programme calls for ideas

03 Sep 2017
StartUp
DFSA signs fintech development deal with Hong Kong

DFSA signs fintech development deal with Hong Kong

30 Aug 2017
StartUp
WeWork wins $4.4 billion investment from Saudi-backed fund

WeWork wins $4.4 billion investment from Saudi-backed fund

27 Aug 2017
StartUp
Compareit4me rebrands to yallacompare

Compareit4me rebrands to yallacompare

26 Jul 2017
StartUp
Facebook boost for start-up & SME social media strategies

Facebook boost for start-up & SME social media strategies

20 Jul 2017
StartUp
UAE start-up Yalla Pickup collects $270k in extra funding

UAE start-up Yalla Pickup collects $270k in extra funding

19 Jul 2017
StartUp
UAE’s Musafir.com upgrades its e-commerce offering

UAE’s Musafir.com upgrades its e-commerce offering

12 Jun 2017
StartUp
Dubai’s booming economy and what it means for your business

Dubai’s booming economy and what it means for your business

18 Jul 2017
StartUp
The biggest opportunity for a cashless future lies with the smallest merchants

The biggest opportunity for a cashless future lies with the smallest merchants

18 Jul 2017
StartUp