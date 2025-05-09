du, DIFC’s Ignyte partner to accelerate AI innovation and SME growth across UAE

UAE telecom major du announced a strategic partnership with Ignyte, a dynamic digital platform curated by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), to accelerate AI innovation, support startups, and expand digital inclusion across the UAE.

The initiative is in line with du’s commitment to fostering the growth of SMEs through advanced digital transformation solutions for entrepreneurs, the company said.

The partnership will benefit from the du business ecosystem, offering bundled value and exclusive telecom integrations through a strategic platform collaboration designed to empower the business community.

Startups are expected to gain from mentorship in business, technology, and telecom, which boosts their market preparedness and stability.

Simultaneously, Ignyte’s network will promote connections with investors and corporations, speeding up growth and increasing the likelihood of success.

In alignment with du Business’ SME strategy, this initiative will enable SMEs by offering robust digital solutions that navigate the complexities of today’s business world, propel digital transformation, and champion business excellence, the company said.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du said the collaboration will enable the company to support startups directly by fostering access to funding, mentoring, and problem-solving opportunities, all while equipping them with our state-of-the-art digital solutions.

“It’s about creating a sustainable, innovative ecosystem where every entrepreneur can thrive,” he said.

Mohammad Alblooshi, CEO of DIFC Innovation Hub, said the strategic alliance represents a pivotal step forward in its commitment to cultivating a vibrant and future-ready digital economy in Dubai.

“Through our partnership with du, we are unlocking transformative opportunities for visionary founders to innovate, scale ambitiously, and thrive globally,” he said.

In addition, the initiative also marks a continuation and evolution of the existing collaboration with DIFC.

Moving beyond offering a physical workspace, the partnership is now deeply integrated into the DIFC platform, enhancing visibility and alignment with DIFC’s extensive ecosystem and customer base.