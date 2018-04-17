Dubai's Mumzworld launches 'flexible' jobs to empower working mothers

Platform announces full and part time jobs for mothers looking to return to the workplace

Dubai-based e-commerce platform Mumzworld has re-introduced its ‘return to work’ programme from Monday April 23 to Thursday April 26 for qualified mothers who are looking to get back into the workplace.

The initiative promises flexible working hours, the opportunity to work from home as well as specialised training that helps the women in resuming their careers.

“Being so active in the mums community has enabled us to identify a growing need for women who’ve taken a career break to focus on their journey of motherhood, to regain a position in the workplace,” said CEO and co-founder Mona Ataya.

“This isn’t always easy, which is why we came up with our concept of a ‘returnship’ – a career opportunity that recognises and rewards professional women for their skills and talents, and still allows them the flexibility of managing their home life,” she added.

Positions are available in marketing, buying and copy writing including other sections.

The recruitment drive will begin on 23rd to 26th April with over a dozen positions to be filled. Mothers are encouraged to apply this week.

To apply for a position, email careers@mumzworld.com with the reference ‘MUMZ AT WORK RETURNSHIP’ in the subject line and application.

Mumzworld.com is a bilingual e-commerce site in the dedicated to products for mother, baby and child. It works with over 1,800 retailers, distributers, manufacturers and brands in the region and internationally.

The platform was founded by mothers Mona Ataya and Leena Khalil in 2011.