UAE franchise sector generates $27.2bn revenue a year

The UAE’s franchise industry has become a significant contributor to the national economy, with annual revenues exceeding AED100bn ($27.2bn) and an annual growth rate of 15 per cent.

Regionally, the MENA market is valued at more than AED120bn ($32.7bn), while globally the sector generates more than AED6tn ($1.63tn) and supports over 19m jobs through 2m franchisees.

In celebration of World Franchise Day on June 11, the Emirates Franchise Association, affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, hosted a high-profile forum under the theme “Franchise Unites Us and Innovation Leads Us.”

UAE franchises pass $27.2bn in revenue

The event, held at the Chamber’s headquarters, brought together a group of entrepreneurs, decision-makers, and public-private sector representatives with a shared interest in the rapidly growing franchise sector.

Organised in collaboration with the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, the forum focused on strategies to expand UAE-based franchise brands both locally and globally.

This economic footprint underscores franchising’s role in empowering entrepreneurs, creating jobs, and fostering sustainable business ecosystems.

Noor Al Tamimi, Chairwoman of the Emirates Franchise Association, said that celebrating World Franchise Day reinforces the franchise sector’s status within the UAE’s economic ecosystem, especially considering national efforts to diversify sources of income and promote an entrepreneurial culture.

She emphasised that franchising today is a practical tool for business growth, enabling entrepreneurs to operate within an integrated operational system, allowing them to benefit from knowledge, training, and institutional support.

Al Tamimi said: “The Emirates Franchise Association continues to implement its national strategy aimed at enabling Emirati brands to expand locally and globally. The relaunch of the Association’s corporate identity has been a significant turning point in its journey, especially after it received official recognition from the World Franchise Council, which made it the accredited representative of the UAE at this international forum.”

She confirmed that the Association hopes to be a strategic partner in building an integrated franchise ecosystem in the UAE, one that is based on supportive legislation, accessible financing, specialised training, and international representation.

The forum featured a key dialogue session titled “Meeting of Minds”, where franchise owners, consultants, and experts discussed opportunities and challenges in growing local franchises. Topics included legal frameworks, operational readiness, and financial support mechanisms critical to achieving competitive and sustainable expansion.

A presentation showcased successful Emirati brands that have scaled through franchising, and celebrated the Association’s ongoing efforts to build a future-ready franchise landscape based on innovation and efficiency.

Among the highlights of the event was the “Franchise Walk,” a showcase of select local and international brands, providing attendees with direct insights into diverse business models. Meanwhile, advisory sessions were held in collaboration with professional consultancy firms, offering hands-on guidance regarding the legal, regulatory, and operational aspects of franchising.