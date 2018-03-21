Police storm Gulf Air flight to arrest suspect in London

Armed police in London stormed a Gulf Air flight from Bahrain minutes after touchdown at London’s Heathrow Airport on Tuesday afternoon to apprehend a man over an alleged kidnapping plot, British media reported.
“At around 3pm on Tuesday, March 20, Met officers arrested a 29-year old man on board an inbound flight to Heathrow from Bahrain,” the Daily Mail quoted a Met Police spokesperson as saying. “The male was arrested in connection with a kidnap allegation of December 19, 2017.”
The spokesperson added that the suspect has been taken to a west London police station, and that the arrest is not terror related.
No further details as to the man’s identity or the kidnapping plot have been released by police.
