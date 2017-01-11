Trump says turns down $2bn deal for more Damac projects

US President-elect cites approach from Dubai developer as he separates himself from global business empire

By Staff writer
  • Wednesday, 11 January 2017 9:14 PM
US President-elect Donald Trump. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

US President-elect Donald Trump. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed he recently turned down a $2 billion deal with Dubai developer Damac Properties as he separates himself from his far-flung global business empire.

Trump, who is to be sworn in on January 20 and has been under pressure to transfer his business assets into a trust before he enters the White House, said he turned down the offer from Damac chairman Hussein Sajwani.

The Dubai developer has had commercial ties with the Trump Organisation since 2013 when it launched the Trump International Golf Club as part of its $6 billion Akoya development in Dubai.

Earlier this month, Sajwani told NBC News that he was open to deepening his relationship with the Trump brand.

“I would love to enhance the relation with the Trump Organisation," Sajwani told the media outlet.

Trump operates a variety of golf resorts and hotels around the world.

A Trump lawyer said on Wednesday that the President-elect is to resign from all positions he holds with Trump Organization entities, and his daughter, Ivanka, is to have no further involvement with management authority in the group.

The Trump Organisation will not enter any new deals while Trump is president, according to the lawyer.

Trump has terminated all pending business deals to clear the way for becoming president. His access to information about his businesses will be sharply limited, the lawyer added.

* With Reuters

Related:

Stories

Trump stirs controversy with praise for Damac's Sajwani at NYE party

Donald Trump remains an unknown entity

Damac's Sajwani wants to 'deepen business ties' with Trump Organisation

DAMAC Properties expects to maintain 25% dividend - CFO

Galleries
In pictures: Reactions around the world to the US Presidential Election

In pictures: Reactions around the world to the US Presidential Election

The Emirates strikes back: leaders and business partners hit out at Trump over 'Muslim ban' furore

The Emirates strikes back: leaders and business partners hit out at Trump over 'Muslim ban' furore

Videos

Video: Trump praises Dubai business partner at party

Video: Trump praises Dubai business partner at party

Companies

DAMAC Properties

Trump Organisation

Also in Banking & Finance

New regulations will help strengthen UAE's banking sector

Abu Dhabi's Aabar set to invest more in UniCredit's share sale

Also in UAE

Pop legend Elton John postpones Dubai concert for second time

UAE's ADNOC says working to contain Ruwais refinery fire

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

As Kuwait stares down its first deficit in 20 years, the Gulf...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking