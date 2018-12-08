Bollywood singer Mika Singh reportedly jailed in Abu Dhabi on harassment charges

Bollywood singer Mika Singh is in an Abu Dhabi jail facing sexual harassment charges, according to local media reports.

Singh was reportedly arrested on Thursday night on sexual misconduct charges after allegedly sending inappropriate images to a 17-year old Brazilian national.

He was then released later the same day, only to find himself being taken back into custody on Friday, Gulf News reported, adding that he was arrested in Dubai but taken to Abu Dhabi as his visa had been issued there.

His arrest was confirmed by Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri, who said the entertainer had sought and was receiving assistance from Indian consular officials.

In July, the singer made headlines around the UAE after claiming to have booked the entire First Class cabin of an Emirates flight between Dallas, Texas and Dubai, in a move he said he hoped would start a trend among celebrities.