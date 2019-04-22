UAE's Al Hilal Bank plans digital transformation under new CEO

UAE-based Al Hilal Bank has set out a new road map to transform into a digital-focused retail bank, investing significantly in technology to enhance its customer experience.

Amr Al Menhali, newly appointed as Al Hilal Bank’s CEO, will lead the digital transformation, a statement said.

Al Menhali said: “This investment in digital capabilities places our customers at the centre of our operations and reaffirms Al Hilal Bank’s position as a leader in the market, offering a contemporary Islamic banking experience.”

Al Menhali, a UAE national, has been head of Islamic banking at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) since 2010 and serves on the board of a number of financial institutions as well as the UAE Banks Federation (UBF).

“At Al Hilal Bank, we will continue to build on our strong track record in developing UAE national talent, ensuring that we increase our Emiratisation rate, which now stands at over 50 percent – the highest in the UAE banking industry” said Al Menhali. “Ensuring that we deploy our talented people in the areas of the business that will drive future growth is fundamental to this strategic transformation.”

Al Hilal Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) and Union National Bank (UNB) are scheduled to merge on May 1. Al Hilal Bank will continue to operate as a separate entity within the ADCB Group.

As part of its digital transformation, Al Hilal Bank said it is introducing a set of initiatives that aim to transform its banking service into a truly holistic digital banking experience.

The first milestone was the launch of Al Hilal Bank’s new mobile banking application, which offers secure fingerprint and facial recognition technology.

New customers will also benefit with a dedicated mobile application that will enable them to open a new account in a few, simple steps and will be launched soon.

As Al Hilal Bank proceeds with its digital transformation, the Bank’s shareholder, Abu Dhabi Investment Council, has appointed a new board, led by Ala’a Eraiqat, Group CEO at ADCB, as chairman, the statement added.