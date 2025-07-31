Vancouver’s TELUS Digital opens first Middle East office in Dubai

Vancouver-based TELUS Digital Experience, a leading global digital customer experience (CX) company, has opened its new office in Dubai, marking the company’s entry into the Middle East.

TELUS is known for its AI-led solutions that drive customer engagement.

TELUS Digital expands to Middle East

With accelerating demand for digital transformation across the Gulf region, Dubai offers an ideal hub for TELUS Digital to provide end-to-end services through strategy, delivery, and managed operations – with expertise in digital strategy consulting and experience design, AI-powered automation, and customer experience modernisation.

Tobias Dengel, President, TELUS Digital Solutions, said: “Opening a local office in the Middle East is a natural step in deepening our presence in key growth markets.

“Across the Gulf region, there’s growing interest to work with full-service partners from the strategy development phase through to designing and building digital experiences, AI platforms and customer solutions at scale. This is exactly where we excel.

“Our expert team located around the world brings together consulting and product strategy with deep expertise in AI, computer vision and automation to help our clients build intelligent, future-ready experiences. The Gulf region’s forward-thinking infrastructure and pro-innovation environment make it the ideal place to do this work.”

AI is at the forefront of national strategies across the Middle East, with countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar making ambitious investments to drive economic diversification and digital leadership.

In the UAE, the government’s AI 2031 strategy sets out a bold vision to become a global leader in AI, supported by major public-sector initiatives and multi-billion-dollar investments in AI infrastructure and compute capacity. These efforts are fuelling innovation across critical sectors such as energy, transportation, logistics, healthcare and education, positioning the region as a growing hub for AI research, development and deployment.

Mona Kadouh, Managing Director, TELUS Digital Middle East, added: “What sets TELUS Digital apart is our ability to combine the precision of a bespoke partner with the scale and experience of a global organisation that spans more than 30 countries.

“We are deeply invested in understanding our clients’ specific challenges rather than selling generic solutions. We like to say that we “fall in love with our clients’ problems” – a mindset that we demonstrate through our hands-on approach, leveraging proprietary GenAI and AI data platforms, and supported by a strong ecosystem of trusted technology partners.”

TELUS Digital recently expanded its global delivery footprint with the addition of its second site in South Africa, located in Cape Town, and its sixth site in India, in GIFT City, Ahmedabad.