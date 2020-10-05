Bahrain-backed supercar maker unveils regional shake-up

Bahrain-backed McLaren Group has merged its operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa under one new regional division.

The new EMEA entity includes 20 markets, 36 retailers and a third of global sales volume, and will be led by South African Brett Soso, who has over 25 years’ experience in the automotive industry.

He said: “At the dawn of our second decade, this enhanced operational framework will allow us to drive operational excellence and provide the highest levels of professional service to our discerning customers and dedicated retailers in the region.”

The British supercar maker has struggled since the outbreak of coronavirus – a £300 million ($389m) equity raise early this year hasn’t been enough to face an almost 70 percent revenue collapse throughout the pandemic.

In September, the company revealed the possibility of selling its global headquarters in Woking, on the southwestern edge of London, as part of a refinancing strategy previously announced.

It has also appointed banks to advise on a debt restructuring and equity raise to buttress its balance sheet.

McLaren sought emergency funds over the summer offering its headquarters and historic car collection as collateral. But existing creditors opposed the plan in court, eventually forcing the company to raise £150m ($185m) from National Bank of Bahrain, a lender linked to its largest shareholder Mumtalakat, Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund.

The revised structure aims at “streamlining business operations, exploiting synergies, and further enhancing communications between McLaren and its retailers”, according to a statement on Monday.

It follows on from McLaren’s recent announcement of the brand’s all-new in-house designed, developed and innovative lightweight vehicle architecture that will underpin the next generation of McLaren’s electrified model line-up.

McLaren has introduced four defined sub-regions, which are organised based on geography, culture, as well as specific in-market requirements. These include the Middle East and Africa, United Kingdom, Central Europe, as well as Western Europe.